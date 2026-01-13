SC On Stray Dogs Case: States To Pay Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite And Death
The Supreme Court bench observed that for 75 years nothing was done by the states to address the menace of stray dogs.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that for every dog bite and every death or injury caused to a child, an adult, or an old feeble person, it is likely to fix heavy compensation, which would be paid by the respective state government.
After the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria on Tuesday, the bench orally observed that for 75 years nothing was done by the states to address the menace of stray dogs.
The court said it is inclined to take the state governments to task for this laxity and remarked, "We will take them to task for this."
"For every dog bite and every death or injury caused to a child, an adult, or an old feeble person, we are likely to fix heavy compensation to be paid by the state," Justice Nath observed. Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, representing an animal welfare organization, said, "You should my lords, you absolutely should."
Justice Nath added, "Also, liability and accountability on all those who claim that they are feeding dogs…protect them fair enough, take them home. Keep them inside your campus, in your house. Why should they be littering around everywhere and frightening and chasing people and biting, causing death." Justice Mehta said.
Justice Nath observed that the impact of a dog bite can last a lifetime.
When Guruswamy said she had been bitten a couple of times, Justice Mehta stated that emotions and concerns seem to be only for the dogs.
Guruswamy said that approaches which would work are sterilisation and humane treatment of dogs, and pointed out that regulators failed to do their job.
It was argued before the bench that there's under-utilisation of funds by Centre, and that the ABC Rules are not just about birth control but also are meant to prevent the confinement of animals.
Hearing is still in progress. Further details are awaited.