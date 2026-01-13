ETV Bharat / bharat

SC On Stray Dogs Case: States To Pay Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite And Death

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that for every dog bite and every death or injury caused to a child, an adult, or an old feeble person, it is likely to fix heavy compensation, which would be paid by the respective state government.

After the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria on Tuesday, the bench orally observed that for 75 years nothing was done by the states to address the menace of stray dogs.

The court said it is inclined to take the state governments to task for this laxity and remarked, "We will take them to task for this."

"For every dog bite and every death or injury caused to a child, an adult, or an old feeble person, we are likely to fix heavy compensation to be paid by the state," Justice Nath observed. Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, representing an animal welfare organization, said, "You should my lords, you absolutely should."

Justice Nath added, "Also, liability and accountability on all those who claim that they are feeding dogs…protect them fair enough, take them home. Keep them inside your campus, in your house. Why should they be littering around everywhere and frightening and chasing people and biting, causing death." Justice Mehta said.