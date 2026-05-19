ETV Bharat / bharat

Risks Darwinian Civic Order: SC Refuses To Modify Direction To Remove Stray Dogs From Public Places

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to modify its November 2025 order on removing all stray dogs from institutional areas like schools, hospitals, and railway stations. The apex court cautioned that unchecked dog‑bite incidents could push civic life into a harsh regression, where Darwin’s principle of “survival of the fittest” becomes the governing law of public spaces.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed all petitions seeking modification of its November 2025 order to remove stray dogs from public places, and the direction not to release the stray dogs back also remains intact.

Justice Mehta, pronouncing the judgment for the bench, cited data from across the country regarding stray dog bite incidents, noting that these incidents have caused increasing concern among people and local authorities alike. The bench said such incidents affect public confidence in civic administration and urban governance. Citing dog bite cases, Justice Mehta said, “the figures viewed cumulatively reveal staggering dimensions of the problem and underscore…the harm caused by such incidents is not really statistical in nature, but has grave human, societal and public health consequences.”

The bench said the right to live with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution, necessarily encompasses every citizen's right to move freely and access public spaces without living under constant apprehension of physical harm, attack, or exposure to life-threatening events, such as dog bites in public areas.

Justice Mehta said if dog bite incidents are permitted to continue unchecked, the inevitable consequence may lead to a regression towards a state where Darwinian theory of evolution—namely, survival of the fittest—would effectively govern civic life and public spaces. “Such a situation would be wholly incompatible with a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law. The Constitution does not envisage a society where children, the elderly, and vulnerable citizens are compelled to survive at the mercy of physical strength, chance, or circumstances, owing to the failure of state machinery to discharge its constitutional and statutory obligations,” said Justice Mehta.