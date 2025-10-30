ETV Bharat / bharat

Stray Dogs Case: SC Refuses To Exempt Bihar Chief Secretary From Appearing Before It On Nov 3

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accept the Bihar government's request to exempt its chief secretary from appearing before it on November 3 in the stray dogs case due to assembly elections in the state.

"There is Election Commission which would take care. Don't worry. Let the chief secretary come," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told the counsel appearing for Bihar. Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled on November 6 and 11 and votes will be counted on November 14.

While hearing the stray dogs matter on October 27, the top court had directed the chief secretaries of all the states, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court's August 22 order.

On Thursday, the counsel appearing for Bihar mentioned the matter before the bench. "Your lordships have directed all the defaulting chief secretaries to remain personally present on (November) 3. There is election in the state of Bihar," the counsel said.

The bench said the chief secretary does not have to do anything in the state election. When the state's counsel said some other secretary may be directed to appear before the court, the bench said, "No. Let the other secretaries do their work there".

On October 27, the top court had slammed the states and union territories, which had not filed their compliance affidavits in the stray dogs matter, and said continuous incidents were happening and the country was being "shown as down" in foreign nations.