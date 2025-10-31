ETV Bharat / bharat

Stray Dogs Case: No Respect For Court's Order; Chief Secretaries To Appear Physically, Says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that chief secretaries of states, except West Bengal and Telangana, be allowed to appear virtually before the court on November 3 in the stray dogs case.

Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, which made it clear that the chief secretaries will have to appear physically before the court on November 3.

"When we require them to come and file compliance affidavit, they are just sleeping over it. No respect for the order of the court. Then alright, Let them come," Justice Nath said. Mehta urged the bench that instead of appearing physically, the chief secretaries be allowed to appear before the court virtually.

While hearing the stray dogs matter on October 27, the top court had directed the chief secretaries of all the states, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court's August 22 order.