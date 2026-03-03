Stray Dog Mutilates Body Inside Mortuary Of 'Upgraded' Telangana Hospital
The chilling visuals were caught on the CCTV camera raising serious questions about the hospital security and lack of infrastructure.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Jadcharla: In a chilling incident reported from Telangana, a stray dog mutilated the body of a man at the mortuary of the Jadcharla Government Hospital triggering shock and exposing serious lapses in the hospital security and infrastructure.
The incident took place on Monday at the district hospital where the body of Pole Bhimeshwar, 32, a lorry driver from Nagasala village in Jadcharla mandal, was kept at the mortuary for post-mortem.
It is understood that the body was kept on the ground due to a lack of proper arrangements and a dog entered the mortuary premises and nibbled the hand of the body. The disturbing visuals caught on the CCTV camera went viral on social media, causing public outrage.
Hospital Superintendent Chandrakala stated that the dog “fled when post-mortem staff arrived and that hospital staff chased it away”.
Hospital 'Upgraded', But Facilities Missing
The Jadcharla Government Hospital, originally a 30-bed facility, was upgraded to a 100-bed hospital in 2023. However, the new building has not been provided with essential mortuary equipment and related facilities. Due to this, post-mortem examinations are still being conducted in the old hospital mortuary.
Hospital sources revealed that recently, a body brought for post-mortem was not kept in the mortuary due to poor conditions. Instead, it was kept inside an ambulance overnight, and the post-mortem was conducted the next morning.
Despite repeated representations to higher authorities about the lack of facilities and security, hospital officials say no action has been taken so far.
As for the body of the lorry driver mutilated by the dog, the Jadcharla had left home for work on Saturday, but did not return home in the evening leaving the family concerned. The family searched for him in nearby areas but could not trace him.
On Monday morning, Bhimeshwar’s body was found floating in a local pond and was shifted by the police to the hospital mortuary.
