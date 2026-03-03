ETV Bharat / bharat

Stray Dog Mutilates Body Inside Mortuary Of 'Upgraded' Telangana Hospital

Jadcharla: In a chilling incident reported from Telangana, a stray dog mutilated the body of a man at the mortuary of the Jadcharla Government Hospital triggering shock and exposing serious lapses in the hospital security and infrastructure.

The incident took place on Monday at the district hospital where the body of Pole Bhimeshwar, 32, a lorry driver from Nagasala village in Jadcharla mandal, was kept at the mortuary for post-mortem.

It is understood that the body was kept on the ground due to a lack of proper arrangements and a dog entered the mortuary premises and nibbled the hand of the body. The disturbing visuals caught on the CCTV camera went viral on social media, causing public outrage.

Hospital Superintendent Chandrakala stated that the dog “fled when post-mortem staff arrived and that hospital staff chased it away”.

Hospital 'Upgraded', But Facilities Missing