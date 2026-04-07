ETV Bharat / bharat

Stranded Indian Seafarers Raise Concern Over 'Govt Inaction' Amid Missile Threat

Mumbai: With missile strikes intensifying around the Gulf region and no clear evacuation timeline in place, anxiety among the Indian seafarers stranded at a conflict-hit port is deepening.

The identity of one of the seafarers seen in the video has been confirmed by fellow seafarers as Mohit, who is currently stranded at Iran's Khorramshehr port. Contact was established after his family from Rajasthan reached out, bringing urgency to the situation. Subsequent communication has revealed that nearly 50 vessels carrying Indian crew members remain stranded at the port.

Describing the ground reality, Mohit said, “The situation here has worsened due to the war. Around 50 to 60 bombs have fallen so far. We request Indian Government to at least give us a timeline by when you will be able to evacuate us. The situation is becoming more dangerous each day. Everything behind has been completely destroyed, and ships have been burnt. Around 29 people have managed to leave, but we still don’t know when we will be evacuated.”

He also pointed out that several crew members who joined through Dubai-based agents are facing additional distress as their agents are not responding, while ship owners are limiting their role to providing basic provisions.

Seafarers said they are living under constant threat, with missiles reportedly landing as close as 500 metres to one kilometre from their vessels. “When we spoke to them, their voices were filled with fear,” a representative of the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) said, adding that videos received from the site reflect the gravity of the situation.