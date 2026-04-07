Stranded Indian Seafarers Raise Concern Over 'Govt Inaction' Amid Missile Threat
Indian seafarers stranded at Iran's Khorramshehr port shared their live videos of continuous bombardment with FSUI, which are with ETV Bharat.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Mumbai: With missile strikes intensifying around the Gulf region and no clear evacuation timeline in place, anxiety among the Indian seafarers stranded at a conflict-hit port is deepening.
The identity of one of the seafarers seen in the video has been confirmed by fellow seafarers as Mohit, who is currently stranded at Iran's Khorramshehr port. Contact was established after his family from Rajasthan reached out, bringing urgency to the situation. Subsequent communication has revealed that nearly 50 vessels carrying Indian crew members remain stranded at the port.
Describing the ground reality, Mohit said, “The situation here has worsened due to the war. Around 50 to 60 bombs have fallen so far. We request Indian Government to at least give us a timeline by when you will be able to evacuate us. The situation is becoming more dangerous each day. Everything behind has been completely destroyed, and ships have been burnt. Around 29 people have managed to leave, but we still don’t know when we will be evacuated.”
He also pointed out that several crew members who joined through Dubai-based agents are facing additional distress as their agents are not responding, while ship owners are limiting their role to providing basic provisions.
Seafarers said they are living under constant threat, with missiles reportedly landing as close as 500 metres to one kilometre from their vessels. “When we spoke to them, their voices were filled with fear,” a representative of the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) said, adding that videos received from the site reflect the gravity of the situation.
The FSUI has written multiple times to the Government of India and shared details of the vessels and crew members with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). However, FSUI has alleged that there has been no concrete response so far, raising concerns over the apparent lack of urgency despite the rapidly deteriorating security conditions.
With the region’s airspace shut due to the conflict, evacuation efforts remain highly complex. The FSUI noted that even road evacuation carries significant risks, making coordinated government intervention crucial. It has urged authorities to immediately establish contact with the stranded seafarers and shift them to safer locations.
The FSUI has also emphasised that while some data exists for Indian nationals onshore, seafarers stationed at ports and within territorial waters must be included in evacuation plans. “No Indian should be left behind in such a crisis,” it said.
As the situation continues to worsen, uncertainty and fear persist among those stranded, with families back home and crew members alike awaiting a decisive response from the authorities.
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