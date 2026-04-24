ETV Bharat / bharat

Stranded in Hormuz: Rajasthan's Merchant Navy Vice-Captain Aboard Ship Seized By Iran

Sri Ganganagar: Sadbhavna Nagar in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district is feeling the Strait of Hormuz heat. One of its sons, Merchant Navy Vice-Captain Sanjay Mahar, 38, is among the 21 crew members trapped aboard the Liberia-flagged container ship, Epaminondas, seized by Iran.

Sri Ganganagar MLA Jaideep Bihani confirmed that the vessel carries Sanjay Mahar.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intercepted and seized the ship while it was en route to India. Iran alleges that the vessel was attempting to traverse the strait without authorisation, whereas the crew members on board maintain that they were awaiting permission.

Families of the 21 crew members have appealed to both the state and Central governments to ensure their safe return.

Sharing a video, Sanjay recounted that around 8 am, just as the ship began to cross the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian forces opened fire. Following the gunfire, all 21 crew members on board immediately moved to a secure location. The crew comprises nationals from the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, and India. Sanjay shared a video from inside the ship, which offers a glimpse into the gravity of the situation.