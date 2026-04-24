Stranded in Hormuz: Rajasthan's Merchant Navy Vice-Captain Aboard Ship Seized By Iran
Merchant Navy Vice-Captain Sanjay Mahar is among 21 crew members trapped aboard the Liberia-flagged container ship bound for India; families appeal for their safe return.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: Sadbhavna Nagar in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district is feeling the Strait of Hormuz heat. One of its sons, Merchant Navy Vice-Captain Sanjay Mahar, 38, is among the 21 crew members trapped aboard the Liberia-flagged container ship, Epaminondas, seized by Iran.
Sri Ganganagar MLA Jaideep Bihani confirmed that the vessel carries Sanjay Mahar.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intercepted and seized the ship while it was en route to India. Iran alleges that the vessel was attempting to traverse the strait without authorisation, whereas the crew members on board maintain that they were awaiting permission.
Families of the 21 crew members have appealed to both the state and Central governments to ensure their safe return.
Sharing a video, Sanjay recounted that around 8 am, just as the ship began to cross the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian forces opened fire. Following the gunfire, all 21 crew members on board immediately moved to a secure location. The crew comprises nationals from the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, and India. Sanjay shared a video from inside the ship, which offers a glimpse into the gravity of the situation.
Sanjay Has Served In Merchant Navy For 15 Years
Sanjay has been serving in the Merchant Navy for the past 15 years. He departed from his home in Sri Ganganagar on April 7, bound for Saudi Arabia, where he reported for duty on April 8. This incident occurred during his return journey. The ship was scheduled to arrive at Mundra Port in Gujarat, but it was intercepted before reaching its destination. According to reports, the vessel had been anchored outside the Strait of Hormuz for three–four days, awaiting clearance.
Family Appeals To The Govt
Expressing deep concern, Sanjay's father Omprakash Mahar has appealed to both the Rajasthan and Central governments for assistance. Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged that efforts be made to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals currently aboard the ship.
The Iranian Navy has stated that the vessel's navigation system had been tampered with, thereby posing a threat to maritime safety. On these grounds, the IRGC intercepted and seized the ship, subsequently escorting it toward the Iranian coast.