ETV Bharat / bharat

Not Distant Events: Rajnath Singh Says Hormuz Disruptions Have Direct Implications For India

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the ongoing West Asian conflict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are not distant events; they are stark realities with direct implications for India's security and economic stability.

Addressing the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security on the first day of his three-day visit to the country, he also asserted that the world today faces new security threats, and that the technological transformation has made the situation highly complex and intricately connected.

A new approach, with a willingness to adapt to the changing environment, is the need of the hour, the minister said. Singh also made a strong case for enhanced collaboration between the defence industrial ecosystems of India and Germany.

His visit to Germany also comes amid the West Asia conflict that has stretched for over 50 days, with global ramifications. "For a developing country like India, which relies on the West Asian region for a significant share of its energy requirements, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are not distant events; they are stark realities with direct implications for our security and economic stability," Singh said.

He highlighted that in view of these challenges and their direct implications, India has adopted a proactive and coordinated strategy. To deal with modern-day global challenges, Singh underscored the need for coordinated responses and trusted strategic partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have placed strong emphasis on advancing this strategic partnership, he said. "We also see a clear convergence of views at the European Union level, reflected in the growing momentum to engage with India, including through the India–EU Defence and Strategic Partnership," Singh said.