ETV Bharat / bharat

Strain In INDIA Bloc? 'Mamata Refuses To Accept Defeat, Bengal Polls Were Held Properly': SP's Kiranmoy Nanda

Kolkata: A fresh political controversy erupted on Monday after Samajwadi Party national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda criticised Trinamool Congress chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her repeated allegations of electoral malpractice in the 2026 Assembly elections, signalling possible strains within the opposition INDIA bloc.

Nanda, a top Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former fisheries minister during the Left regime in Bengal, said, "Mamata Banerjee has been defeated. She had lost earlier as well but had then claimed that she had not been defeated. This time too, she has refused to accept the result. The people of Bhabanipur no longer wanted her but she refuses to accept her defeat."

The remarks of the SP leader, who was in Kolkata to attend a meeting at the state Assembly regarding pension-related issues concerning former legislators, assumed significance because SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier extended support to Banerjee after the election results and had questioned the fairness of the electoral process. Yadav had also visited Banerjee at her Kolkata residence, a move widely seen as a gesture of solidarity from a key INDIA bloc ally.

However, Nanda sought to draw a distinction between political compulsions and electoral realities. "My party leader had said Mamata Banerjee had not lost. That was a political necessity. But the reality is different. Elections in Bengal were conducted properly," he said.