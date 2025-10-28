ETV Bharat / bharat

Spent Rs 60 Lakh, 7 Months To Reach The US. A Year Later, Karnal's Rajat Pal Was Deported To India

Karnal: There was hope and cheer in the air when he left, on May 26, 2024. When Rajat Pal from Karnal landed, shackled, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday, there was only despair.

On October 26, 54 Indian citizens who were deported from the United States landed in Delhi. Of them, 50 were from Haryana, with 16 young men from Karnal alone. Among them was Pal, who reached home in Karnal's Sagohi village late Sunday evening.

His story, which he narrated to ETV Bharat, is similar to those of the hundreds of illegal immigrants from India who have been deported since President Donald Trump assumed office.

Like them, Pal's family sold their shop and agricultural plot, and spent lakhs of rupees to send him to the US via the now-infamous Dunki (donkey) Route. All in search of a better life. Now, he's returned empty-handed.

The Long Dunki Journey

Rajat said, "I left home for America on May 26, 2024, to seek a better life and send back money to improve my family's financial condition. My family sold a shop and plot of land to send me to the US."

He continued, "I undertook a dangerous journey through the jungles of Panama, accompanied by a group of 12-13 boys. We kept walking for several days, stopping wherever we could for the night. Sometimes, we traveled in trucks, sometimes we walked on foot, risking our lives at every step."