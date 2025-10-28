Spent Rs 60 Lakh, 7 Months To Reach The US. A Year Later, Karnal's Rajat Pal Was Deported To India
The Pals now say no one should avail the Dunki Route; else, they would return to India with debt and disappointment.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2025 at 12:32 PM IST
Karnal: There was hope and cheer in the air when he left, on May 26, 2024. When Rajat Pal from Karnal landed, shackled, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday, there was only despair.
On October 26, 54 Indian citizens who were deported from the United States landed in Delhi. Of them, 50 were from Haryana, with 16 young men from Karnal alone. Among them was Pal, who reached home in Karnal's Sagohi village late Sunday evening.
His story, which he narrated to ETV Bharat, is similar to those of the hundreds of illegal immigrants from India who have been deported since President Donald Trump assumed office.
Like them, Pal's family sold their shop and agricultural plot, and spent lakhs of rupees to send him to the US via the now-infamous Dunki (donkey) Route. All in search of a better life. Now, he's returned empty-handed.
The Long Dunki Journey
Rajat said, "I left home for America on May 26, 2024, to seek a better life and send back money to improve my family's financial condition. My family sold a shop and plot of land to send me to the US."
He continued, "I undertook a dangerous journey through the jungles of Panama, accompanied by a group of 12-13 boys. We kept walking for several days, stopping wherever we could for the night. Sometimes, we traveled in trucks, sometimes we walked on foot, risking our lives at every step."
Pal recalled they had crossed the US border on December 2, 2024. He made his way to Arizona, and then on to Los Angeles, California. That's where he was apprehended by the security agencies. Initially held in a detention centre for 12-13 days, he was then moved to another location. On October 20, 2025, he was told that he would be deported to India.
Pal said the conditions were very difficult, and that every day, he feared what would happen the next, although he emphasized that no one treated him unfairly.
Snapshots: Before And After
Talking about his family, Rajat said, "My father makes sweets. Now that I've returned, I'll help him run his shop. But all our dreams lay shattered."
His brother Vishal added, "The entire journey cost over Rs 60 lakh. This included Rs 45 lakh paid to the agent before the onward journey, as well as money spent on the legal process and bond during his return. After our experience, I appeal to everyone: Please avoid the illegal route; go legally, or else the lifelong dream could be shattered in an instant."
He reiterated that no one should ever again avail the Dunki (donkey) Route; else, they would return to India with debt, disappointment, and unfulfilled dreams like hundreds of other youths.
Also Read: