Kalyan Bigha's 'Munna': The Story Of Nitish Kumar, In Fits, Starts And Defections

The Nitish Kumar we know today began to emerge in 1974, when he left his job to answer Jayaprakash Narayan's call for a mass movement. By the time he joined the Janata Party in 1977, "Munna" had given way to the deft politician with socialist origins.

It went with him when he enrolled in the electrical engineering department of Bihar College of Engineering in Patna (which was renamed National Institute of Technology or NIT in 1972, the year Nitish graduated. The nickname stuck with him for the short while he worked at the Bihar State Electricity Board.

His father was Ayurvedic practitioner Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh, and his mother was Parmeshwari Devi, a homemaker. The couple gave him the name by which he is known when he was admitted to the village school, but the endearing nickname "Munna" stuck.

Nitish Kumar's story begins in the district that gives Bihar its name and self-esteem, literally. Once a premier seat of global learning, Nalanda is back in the news, and not for its vihara (monastery). Born on March 1, 1951, in Kalyan Bigha village near Bakhtiyarpur town of Nalanda, he grew up on Kalyan Bigha's narrow streets carrying with him the hope and aspirations of the post-Independence years — the "Munna" who excelled at resolving sports disputes according to his childhood neighbours.

Above all, in him, the residents of the benighted state see a little bit of who they are, and a little bit of who they want/hope to be.

Nalanda: He is all of a survivor, a " Paltu Ram (turncoat)", and a " Sushasan Babu (good governance guy)". But with his 10th swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar, straddling two-and-a-half decades, it's clear that Nitish Kumar isn't just that, but much, much more.

Back in his village of Kalyan Bigha, Gandhi Maidan reverberated with slogans in his honour as the son of the soil took oath for the 10th time. The festive atmosphere in the village was accentuated by the liberal application of gulal by the villagers. Amid the beating of drums, their faces reflecting pride, villagers said Nitish Kumar's impeccable image, deft decision-making, and focus on development have propelled him to his position of indispensability.

Shiv Mohan Prasad, a close friend of the CM, said, "We don't see him as a big leader or a celebrity, but as the guardian of our village. To us, he's like an elder brother and guardian."

He added, "Even today, when he comes to the village, he greets us like a brother. When he first became an MLA, we went to him to get a canal repaired. We spoke to each other like we do here. He was a bit stubborn. He would sometimes get angry, but after listening to our demands, he would definitely get the job done."

Awadhesh Kumar, a childhood friend and now brother-in-law, said "Munna" was a sharp, calm child, who didn't like fights. So, when villagers got into a fight, he would intervene, calm everyone down and resolve the dispute.

The CM's cousin, Awadhesh Prasad, said, "Nitish studied in the village school till the 6-7th grade, after which he moved to a bigger school in Bakhtiyarpur. He was always calm and composed, which has stood him in good stead as the CM. Today, there's a Holi-like atmosphere in the village. Our happiness knows no bounds."

Chief Minister's Journey

Nitish Kumar first became Chief Minister on March 3, 2000, but had to resign within seven days. He became CM for the second time on November 24, 2005, and completed a five-year term. He took oath as CM for the third time on November 26, 2010.

Following a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, he resigned on May 17, 2014, and Jitan Ram Manjhi was appointed CM in his place. He was back in the hot seat soon, when on February 22, 2015, he was sworn in as CM for the fourth time. Since then, Nitish has served as CM continuously, but has had to take the oath of office several times, as he kept switching sides (and alliances).

After the 2015 Assembly elections, when a Mahagathbandhan (MGB) government was formed, he was sworn in as CM for the fifth time on November 20, 2015. Within a year-and-a-half, he had switched sides and took oath for the sixth time as the NDA CM on July 27, 2017. After the 2020 polls, he became CM for the seventh time on November 16, 2020.

In 2022, he switched over to the MGB once again and was sworn in as CM for the eighth time on August 9. Just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, though, he returned to the NDA and was sworn in as CM on January 28, 2024, before being sworn in for the 10th time yesterday, on November 20, 2025.