Stop Using Newspapers For Packing Or Serving Food Items: FSSAI Cites Serious Health Risks
Following action against a Mumbai vada pav vendor, FSSAI has renewed its warning against wrapping food in newspapers due to safety concerns.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Western Region, has directed all food business operators to immediately stop using newspapers for packing, wrapping, or serving food items, warning that the practice poses serious health risks to consumers.
The advisory follows a recent incident in Mumbai, in which a well-known vada pav vendor was found using newspapers to serve food. Following the discovery, officials from FSSAI's Western Region and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) carried out joint enforcement action.
FSSAI said the move is aimed at preventing similar practices across cities and towns in the region and ensuring that food is handled and served safely.
Why Newspapers Are Considered Unsafe
According to the food regulator, newspapers are not suitable for direct contact with food because printing inks contain a range of chemicals, pigments and binders, including lead and other heavy metals. These substances can transfer to food, particularly when hot or oily items are wrapped in paper.
The authority warned that long-term exposure to such contaminants may contribute to chronic health problems. Earlier awareness campaigns have also highlighted that chemicals present in printing ink can migrate into food when it comes into contact with warm surfaces.
Apart from chemical contamination, newspapers are often exposed to dust, dirt and unhygienic handling during printing, transportation and distribution. This makes them potential carriers of disease-causing microorganisms that can contaminate food and increase the risk of food-borne illnesses.
Ban Already Covered Under Packaging Rules
FSSAI noted that the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, clearly prohibit the use of newspapers or similar printed materials for storing, wrapping, or serving food. The regulator has issued advisories on the matter in the past as well.
The directions apply to a wide range of food businesses, including street food vendors, restaurants, cloud kitchens, caterers, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), food stalls, petty retailers, mobile food vendors and hawkers.
The authority said newspapers should not be used at any stage of food handling, including for absorbing excess oil, covering ingredients, lining containers or wrapping ready-to-eat items.
Consumers Urged To Stay Alert
FSSAI has urged food businesses to switch to approved food-grade packaging materials and comply with food safety regulations. Consumers have also been advised to remain vigilant and avoid purchasing food served or packed in newspapers.
The regulator said it is working with state authorities to strengthen enforcement under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, while also promoting safer and more sustainable packaging practices across the food and beverage sector.
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