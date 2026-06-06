ETV Bharat / bharat

Stop Using Newspapers For Packing Or Serving Food Items: FSSAI Cites Serious Health Risks

The food regulator says chemicals in newspaper ink and unhygienic handling can contaminate food and pose health risks. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Western Region, has directed all food business operators to immediately stop using newspapers for packing, wrapping, or serving food items, warning that the practice poses serious health risks to consumers.

The advisory follows a recent incident in Mumbai, in which a well-known vada pav vendor was found using newspapers to serve food. Following the discovery, officials from FSSAI's Western Region and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) carried out joint enforcement action.

FSSAI said the move is aimed at preventing similar practices across cities and towns in the region and ensuring that food is handled and served safely.

Why Newspapers Are Considered Unsafe

According to the food regulator, newspapers are not suitable for direct contact with food because printing inks contain a range of chemicals, pigments and binders, including lead and other heavy metals. These substances can transfer to food, particularly when hot or oily items are wrapped in paper.

The authority warned that long-term exposure to such contaminants may contribute to chronic health problems. Earlier awareness campaigns have also highlighted that chemicals present in printing ink can migrate into food when it comes into contact with warm surfaces.

Apart from chemical contamination, newspapers are often exposed to dust, dirt and unhygienic handling during printing, transportation and distribution. This makes them potential carriers of disease-causing microorganisms that can contaminate food and increase the risk of food-borne illnesses.