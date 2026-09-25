Stop Participating In 'Rigged Elections': Abhijeet Dipke's Message To Oppn Amid 'Vote Chori' Allegations
If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign by tomorrow, CJP will launch nationwide protest from Mumbai on October-2, and take it to cities across India, Dipke warned.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid allegations of vote chori (vote theft) and questions over credibility of the electoral processes across several states, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Friday urged the opposition parties to stop participating in what he described as "rigged elections".
Dipke stated that continued participation of the opposition in elections only lends legitimacy to a system that they themselves claim is unfair.
Taking to X, the CJP leader said that if elections are indeed being manipulated, opposition parties should reconsider their decision and stop contesting. "Yes, elections are being rigged. But when you continue to participate in rigged elections, you legitimise these elections and help maintain the illusion that they are free and fair," he said.
Referring to allegations of elected representatives being "poached" and political parties being "split" ahead of the polls, Dipke questioned whether the opposition's continued participation in the polls is driven by concerns over political survival.
"Maybe you keep contesting because you fear that if you don't, you will stop existing. But what kind of existence are you trying to protect when votes are being stolen, your MLAs and MPs are being poached, and your parties are being split? This is not political survival. You are simply trying to stay alive in a system that can weaken you, split your party or take away your elected representatives whenever it wants. How long can you survive like this?" he questioned the opposition.
Just like in a fixed match, not every catch is dropped. Some catches are taken, and the match may even be dragged to the last over to make it look like a close fight.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 25, 2026
In the same way, you will be handed a few wins, just enough to keep you contesting and to make people believe…
The CJP leader further said, "You (opposition) cannot talk about election rigging only when it happens in states that matter to you and remain silent when it happens elsewhere. If elections are being rigged, it should matter regardless of the state or which party is affected. You cannot keep saying the game is rigged while continuing to play it. Your participation is the only thing that gives these rigged elections legitimacy."
Dipke asked the Opposition to put democratic concerns ahead of political survival and asked the parties to stop participating in elections. "Think about the nation and its democracy before thinking about your own political survival. Take a stand and stop participating in rigged elections," he said.
Equating the prevailing political scenario in India with that of a fixed cricket match, Dipke said, "Just like in a fixed match, not every catch is dropped. Some catches are taken, and the match may even be dragged to the last over to make it look like a close fight. In the same way, you will be handed a few wins, just enough to keep you contesting and to make people believe there was a real contest. Those few wins are the crumbs that keep you in the game and make the whole thing look legitimate."
CJP's Nationwide Protest From Oct 2
In another post, Dipke said that his party would be launching a nationwide agitation beginning October 2, on Gandhi Jayanti, if Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who has been accused of violating statutory duties in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, does not resign in the next 24 hours.
If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 25, 2026
This Gandhi Jayanti let’s pledge to save democracy.
"If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India. This Gandhi Jayanti, let's pledge to save democracy," Dipke said.
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