ETV Bharat / bharat

Stop Participating In 'Rigged Elections': Abhijeet Dipke's Message To Oppn Amid 'Vote Chori' Allegations

New Delhi: Amid allegations of vote chori (vote theft) and questions over credibility of the electoral processes across several states, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Friday urged the opposition parties to stop participating in what he described as "rigged elections".

Dipke stated that continued participation of the opposition in elections only lends legitimacy to a system that they themselves claim is unfair.

Taking to X, the CJP leader said that if elections are indeed being manipulated, opposition parties should reconsider their decision and stop contesting. "Yes, elections are being rigged. But when you continue to participate in rigged elections, you legitimise these elections and help maintain the illusion that they are free and fair," he said.

Referring to allegations of elected representatives being "poached" and political parties being "split" ahead of the polls, Dipke questioned whether the opposition's continued participation in the polls is driven by concerns over political survival.

"Maybe you keep contesting because you fear that if you don't, you will stop existing. But what kind of existence are you trying to protect when votes are being stolen, your MLAs and MPs are being poached, and your parties are being split? This is not political survival. You are simply trying to stay alive in a system that can weaken you, split your party or take away your elected representatives whenever it wants. How long can you survive like this?" he questioned the opposition.