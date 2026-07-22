Stop Fighting Bail, Start Building Cases That End In Conviction: SC To Prosecutors, Investigators
The court said while conviction rate is barely 40–50 per cent, roughly 73 per cent of prisoners are undertrials and many are later acquitted.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 22, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday flagged a surge in appeals against bail orders, urging prosecutors and investigators to stop pouring time and resources into fighting bail and focus instead on building cases that secure convictions.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appeared for the central agencies. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi, and others represented Chaitanya Baghel. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani represented the state government.
The apex court dismissed petitions filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The pleas sought cancellation of bail granted to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in the alleged liquor scam case. The apex court declined to interfere with an order passed by the Chhattisgarh High Court but expunged certain adverse remarks the high court made against the prosecution.
During the hearing, Justice Bagchi flagged alarming figures — conviction rates barely 40–50 per cent, while roughly 73 per cent of prisoners are undertrials and many are later acquitted, often due to investigative and prosecutorial lapses.
The bench stressed it is concerned with balancing individual liberty with the demands of the rule of law. Recalling observations made decades ago by Justice PN Bhagwati, the bench reiterated that bail matters should ideally be finally decided at the level of the high court.
The bench voiced strong reservations about prosecutors’ growing tendency to rush to it to challenge the grant of bail. It observed that when prosecutors and investigators spend excessive effort contesting interlocutory liberties, their primary duty to secure convictions is undermined.
The bench stressed shifting away from prolonging detention through repeated bail challenges toward prioritising fair trials and securing convictions. It stressed that Article 136 is not a remedy for every erroneous order, but a tool to balance individual liberty with the rule of law.
“We are not so concerned with the correctness of an order... We should dig deeper and see, notwithstanding the illegality of an order, whether the scales of justice require deprivation of liberty,” observed the bench.
The apex court expressed its discontent over the growing practice of high courts passing lengthy bail orders running into 40-50 pages, particularly in PMLA and UAPA cases, and also acknowledged its own role in this trend.
The apex court also disposed of Baghel’s petition challenging his arrest by the ED, while keeping open larger legal questions for future adjudication.
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