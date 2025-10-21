ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP's Amit Malviya Blames Punjab Stubble Burning For Rising Air Pollution In Delhi

"Until Arvind Kejriwal-ruled Punjab stops stubble burning, Delhi and NCR will continue to suffocate. Stop blaming Diwali for the Aam Aadmi Party's sins—it's their smoke that's darkening Delhi's skies, not the festival's diyas or firecrackers. Their dark shadow still looms over the capital," the BJP leader posted on X.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya has blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled Punjab government for the rising levels of air pollution in national capital Delhi. In a post on X, Malviya claimed that stubble burning in Punjab, not Diwali or firecrackers, is the main cause of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. He blamed AAP for Delhi's poor air quality, saying that the party's inaction on stubble burning contributes more to pollution than traditional festival celebrations.

After Diwali, a thick and heavy smog enveloped Delhi on Tuesday morning, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the 'very poor' category. Most monitoring stations were marked in the 'red zone' of pollution. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average AQI was 359 as of 10 am on Tuesday.

According to the CPCB, Bawana recorded an AQI of 432 as of 10 am. Jahangirpuri remained the worst-affected areas with an AQI of 405, Ashok Vihar with an AQI of 408, and Wazirpur with an AQI of 408, all in the 'severe' category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is considered satisfactory, 101-200 is considered moderate, 201-300 is considered poor, 301-400 is considered very poor, and 401-500 is considered severe.

The increase in air pollution after Diwali led to problems like difficulty in breathing and eye irritation among Delhi residents. The Supreme Court had relaxed the ban on fireworks in Delhi and allowed the sale and use of green crackers with certain conditions. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Phase 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region.