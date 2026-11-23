ETV Bharat / bharat

'Stop Acting Like A Baahubali': Supreme Court Slams Bihar Judge For Convicting SP

New Delhi: Pulling up a Bihar judicial officer for convicting a superintendent of police and imposing a fine for failing to register an FIR, the Supreme Court on Monday said his understanding of the law was "appalling" and advised him to "stop acting like a Baahubali".

The court questioned the legality of treating such alleged non-compliance as an offence committed in the face of the court and indicated that the officer required further judicial training.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the judicial officer against the Patna High Court order staying his order.

The bench questioned Bihar Judge Anil Kumar's conduct. "Your understanding of law is appalling. You also took such an aggressive stance, called the superintendent and convicted him on the same day," Justice Bagchi observed orally. The bench said the judicial officer should be sent to the National Judicial Academy for training.

The bench said the judge must first understand the scope and ambit of Section 384 BNSS and Section 345 CrPC. It stressed that if someone slaps someone or abuses the court, or refuses to leave the courtroom when directed, that is an offence committed in the face of the court.

"But if we direct someone to register an FIR and they do not, it does not amount to a crime committed in the face of the court," it observed.