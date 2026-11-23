'Stop Acting Like A Baahubali': Supreme Court Slams Bihar Judge For Convicting SP
The bench said the judicial officer should be sent to the National Judicial Acad emy for training.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 23, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Pulling up a Bihar judicial officer for convicting a superintendent of police and imposing a fine for failing to register an FIR, the Supreme Court on Monday said his understanding of the law was "appalling" and advised him to "stop acting like a Baahubali".
The court questioned the legality of treating such alleged non-compliance as an offence committed in the face of the court and indicated that the officer required further judicial training.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the judicial officer against the Patna High Court order staying his order.
The bench questioned Bihar Judge Anil Kumar's conduct. "Your understanding of law is appalling. You also took such an aggressive stance, called the superintendent and convicted him on the same day," Justice Bagchi observed orally. The bench said the judicial officer should be sent to the National Judicial Academy for training.
The bench said the judge must first understand the scope and ambit of Section 384 BNSS and Section 345 CrPC. It stressed that if someone slaps someone or abuses the court, or refuses to leave the courtroom when directed, that is an offence committed in the face of the court.
"But if we direct someone to register an FIR and they do not, it does not amount to a crime committed in the face of the court," it observed.
The bench also questioned the judge's objection to an inspecting judge's intervention. "Were you within your domain and jurisdiction when you called the district magistrate and superintendent of police, treated their non-appearance as an offence committed in the face of the court and convicted and sentenced him? You also stay your hands. Enough of adventure," observed the bench.
Concluding the hearing on the matter, the CJI orally observed, "Ask your client to stop acting like a 'Bahubali' while exercising judicial powers…"
The District and Additional Sessions Judge-IV, Rohtas at Sasaram convicted IPS officer Raushan Kumar — then Superintendent of Police (SP), Rohtas — on September 29, 2026. The senior police officer was convicted for wilfully disobeying court orders and imposed a symbolic fine of Rs 1.
He directed the Bihar DGP to enter the court's observations into the officer's service records. The judge also called on the Union Ministry of Personnel and Training to overhaul training for IAS and IPS officers to align better with a democratic setup.
The HC had earlier halted an order imposing a Rs 1 fine on the SP for contempt of court while he was posted in Rohtas. On September 29, an additional sessions judge in Sasaram held the officer guilty of disobeying an order to register an FIR against a person who had given false evidence in a criminal case decided in 2023.
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