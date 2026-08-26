ETV Bharat / bharat

Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express Train Near Surat With UP Governor On Board; Suspect Detained

Surat: Panic gripped passengers on board the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express (22961) after stones were pelted on the train near Surat on Wednesday, shattering windows of two coaches. Officials said Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was also on board the train when the incident occurred.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted swiftly and apprehended one suspect in connection with the attack.

According to officials, the incident was reported moments after the train departed from Surat railway station. Just as the train was nearing Utran station, unidentified persons pelted stones at the moving train. The windows of coaches C-6 and C-10 were shattered, causing panic among the passengers. News of the stone-pelting, amidst the presence of a VVIP passenger, caused a stir among railway authorities and security agencies.

Fortunately, there have been no injuries. Governor Anandiben Patel is completely safe as was travelling in the executive coach, railway officials confirmed.