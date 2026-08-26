Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express Train Near Surat With UP Governor On Board; Suspect Detained
Security agencies are interrogating the detained suspect to determine if the stone-pelting was an isolated act or whether there was any other motive behind.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 8:27 AM IST
Surat: Panic gripped passengers on board the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express (22961) after stones were pelted on the train near Surat on Wednesday, shattering windows of two coaches. Officials said Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was also on board the train when the incident occurred.
Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted swiftly and apprehended one suspect in connection with the attack.
According to officials, the incident was reported moments after the train departed from Surat railway station. Just as the train was nearing Utran station, unidentified persons pelted stones at the moving train. The windows of coaches C-6 and C-10 were shattered, causing panic among the passengers. News of the stone-pelting, amidst the presence of a VVIP passenger, caused a stir among railway authorities and security agencies.
Fortunately, there have been no injuries. Governor Anandiben Patel is completely safe as was travelling in the executive coach, railway officials confirmed.
Following the incident, officials from the Ankleshwar Railway Protection Force (RPF) immediately arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The RPF team apprehended a suspicious youth, aged around 30, near the tracks. Preliminary investigations revealed that the detained youth was intoxicated, though the official process of identification and interrogation is currently underway.
Security agencies are currently interrogating the detained suspect to determine whether the stone-pelting was merely an act committed under the influence of alcohol or if there was a deeper conspiracy or motive behind it. The railway administration has also tightened security arrangements by increasing patrols along the Surat-Ahmedabad railway track.
Western Railway PRO Anubhav Saxena said, "After the train departed from Surat, information was received regarding stone-pelting at the Vande Bharat train near Utran railway station. Immediate action was taken, and the incident was reported. The Ankleshwar RPF Inspector promptly arrived at the scene. A suspect has been detained, and further interrogation is in progress."
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