'Stone Structure On Thiruparankundram Hill Not A Lamp Pillar', Claim Archeologist, Experts And Documents

The hill comprises three levels. The lower tier is the Uchipillaiyar Temple, the middle tier is the Sikandar Dargah and the upper tier is the Kashi Viswanathar Temple. About 300 feet from the Dargah, on the hill’s edge, stands the stone pillar that is being disputed. Some Hindu groups claim that it is a traditional lamp pillar while others argue it is merely a boundary or a survey stone.

Visible from nearly 20 km from Madurai, the lone rocky hill of Thiruparankundram rises like a massive pale-blue silhouette on the horizon. This iconic landmark finds itself at the centre of a national discourse. Revered as the first abode of Lord Murugan, the hill has inspired countless devotional hymns and popular Tamil film songs.

Madurai: Controversy continues to rage over whether the stone pillar on the Thiruparankundram hill is a deepa stambam (lamp pillar) or a colonial-era survey marker. The issue is being widely debated across Tamil Nadu.

Even as both sides trade arguments, references from the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India (1899, Volume 29) have resurfaced on social media indicating that such rocky hilltops were used as triangulation points during the British rule.

Senior Tamil Nadu archaeologist S. Santaligam, who has studied the region’s inscriptions and sculptures for decades, maintains that the contested pillar is not a lamp pillar.

He claims that the actual, historically attested lamp pillar of Thiruparankundram was erected about 300 years ago during the Nayak period. Secondly, the associated inscription on that pillar clearly states that ‘any meritorious devotee may light a lamp here’.

Santalingam further states that for nearly a century, the temple administration has been lighting the Karthigai Deepam only on this Nayak era pillar which stands near the Uchipillaiyar Temple along the ascent.

The inscription on the authenticated lamp pillar (in excerpted form) reads, “The pillar planted on the Lord’s holy summit… all meritorious persons may light lamps here… Sa Sivamayam.” Above the inscription is a sculpture of Hanuman with one arm raised and his face turned to the left.

Santaligam points out that no inscription or evidence exists to show that lamps were ever lit on the pillar near the Dargah. He adds that similar stone markers visually resembling lamp pillars but lacking lamp-holding projections can be found at six locations on Thiruparankundram hill and on other nearby hills such as Arittapatti and Keelakuyilkudi.

Based on the archaeological record, inscriptional evidence and the absence of lamp-support structures, researchers conclude that the disputed pillar near the Dargah is most likely a colonial era survey marker rather than a ritual lamp pillar. The only verified lamp pillar remains the Nayak period structure where devotees and the temple continue to light the Karthigai flame.