‘Stone Pelting Not Very Ordinary Action…’, SC Asks Kashmir Separatist Shabir Shah To Approach NC Govt For Detention Order
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 10, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that pelting of stones in Jammu and Kashmir was not a very ordinary action.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves represented Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah before the apex court.
During the hearing, Gonsalves contended that his family was not given the detention order and his client seeks a series of detention orders passed since 1970.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta opposed the submission. Mehta said the issue was not raised before the Delhi High Court. The bench orally told petitioner’s counsel, “You ask the government to provide you the details. Why ask in bail proceedings? It's over 50 years…”. Mehta also emphasized on his links with Pakistan-based terror networks.
Gonsalves argued that his client has been in jail for 39 years on a common charge namely speeches followed by stone pelting. “Pelting of stones in this state is not a very ordinary action…”, the bench observed. The bench asked Shah to move before the NC government for obtaining his detention order.
The bench granted the NIA three weeks to respond to Shah's fresh affidavit after Mehta pointed out newly mentioned facts.
Earlier, the apex court had declined to grant interim bail to Shah in a terror funding case. However, the apex court had issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking its response on Shah's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's June 12 order denying him bail in the case.
The high court had declined to entertain an appeal filed by Shah challenging an NIA court's order denying bail in an alleged case of terror funding. The high court had declined to grant bail citing the risk of Shah potentially engaging in unlawful activities and influencing witnesses. Shah was arrested on June 4, 2019, after the NIA accused 12 individuals of raising funds to support violent activities against the government.
