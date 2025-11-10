ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Stone Pelting Not Very Ordinary Action…’, SC Asks Kashmir Separatist Shabir Shah To Approach NC Govt For Detention Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that pelting of stones in Jammu and Kashmir was not a very ordinary action.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves represented Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah before the apex court.

During the hearing, Gonsalves contended that his family was not given the detention order and his client seeks a series of detention orders passed since 1970.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta opposed the submission. Mehta said the issue was not raised before the Delhi High Court. The bench orally told petitioner’s counsel, “You ask the government to provide you the details. Why ask in bail proceedings? It's over 50 years…”. Mehta also emphasized on his links with Pakistan-based terror networks.