Stone Pelting Near Madrassa? Jammu Kashmir Police Detain Man For Assigning Communal Colour; Politicians React

Published : December 29, 2025 at 6:39 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained a man for allegedly uploading a video on social media about a stone-pelting incident in Kishtwar and trying to give it a “communal angle.”
The police said that a stone pelting incident was reported in the jurisdiction of Police post Padyarna in Kishtwar on Sunday, following an altercation between two communities, which resulted in some minor injuries. The argument took place after members of one community were bringing wooden logs from the forest, and one log slipped and stopped near a Madrassa, they said.
Following the incident, Kishtwar Police took cognisance and registered an FIR under Sections 125, 125(a), 191(2) of BNS and started the investigation. On Monday, the Police filed another FIR under Section 353 BNS and detained one person for “uploading a video of the incident, claiming it to be an attack on a religious place and attempting to give it a communal angle, thereby disturbing public peace and order.”
“The general public is advised to exercise utmost caution and responsibility while using social media and other digital platforms. Any person found involved in such acts shall be dealt strictly as per law, reads the statement,” Kishtwar Police in a statement.
Despite the clarification by the police, the stone pelting incident drew strong reactions, including from the political leaders. Condemning the stone pelting incident, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah urged the central government to instruct states to prevent violence against religious institutions.
“Evil exists and will do its work. But India is a secular country, where the Constitution allows all religions to operate their institutions. It is up to the Centre to guide the states to stop this,” he said.
Former minister and senior Congress leader CM Saroori also reacted sharply to the incident, saying that “stone pelting at any religious place is not acceptable in any way and such incidents should never be tolerated.” He said that the police should take immediate action and bring the real facts to the public so that rumours can be put to rest.
Saroori also appealed to the public to show patience and have full faith in the administration. “I have asked the Shaura Committee to personally visit the religious place in Kishwar and assess the ground realities,” he said.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kishtwar leader Jahanzeb Sarwal also condemned the incident in strong terms. He termed the incident of alleged stone pelting on a madrasa and mosque as condemnable.
“Any kind of vandalism or stone pelting on religious places is unacceptable and harms communal harmony. The district administration and police should conduct an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation into the matter to identify the culprits,” he said.
On the other hand, District Magistrate Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma has issued an important order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, under which strict regulations have been imposed against unregistered online news portals, self-styled media persons and social media news pages in Kishtwar district.
The order states that online news portals and social media pages operating without registration, verification, and accountability are causing harm to public peace and order through false information, misleading news and inflammatory content.
