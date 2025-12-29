ETV Bharat / bharat

Stone Pelting Near Madrassa? Jammu Kashmir Police Detain Man For Assigning Communal Colour; Politicians React

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained a man for allegedly uploading a video on social media about a stone-pelting incident in Kishtwar and trying to give it a “communal angle.”

The police said that a stone pelting incident was reported in the jurisdiction of Police post Padyarna in Kishtwar on Sunday, following an altercation between two communities, which resulted in some minor injuries. The argument took place after members of one community were bringing wooden logs from the forest, and one log slipped and stopped near a Madrassa, they said.

Following the incident, Kishtwar Police took cognisance and registered an FIR under Sections 125, 125(a), 191(2) of BNS and started the investigation. On Monday, the Police filed another FIR under Section 353 BNS and detained one person for “uploading a video of the incident, claiming it to be an attack on a religious place and attempting to give it a communal angle, thereby disturbing public peace and order.”

A copy of advisory by police (District Police Kishtwar, Jammu Kashmir)

“The general public is advised to exercise utmost caution and responsibility while using social media and other digital platforms. Any person found involved in such acts shall be dealt strictly as per law, reads the statement,” Kishtwar Police in a statement.

Despite the clarification by the police, the stone pelting incident drew strong reactions, including from the political leaders. Condemning the stone pelting incident, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah urged the central government to instruct states to prevent violence against religious institutions.