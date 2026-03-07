Stitching Dreams: How Acid Attack Survivor Kavita Bisht Built A Handicraft Empire In Uttarakhand
I may have lost my sight to see the world, but I never allowed my dreams to die: Kavita Bisht, acid attack survivor.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
By Kailash Suyal
Ramnagar: Kavita Bisht survived a horrific acid attack in Delhi in 2008 that claimed her face and eyesight. The assault by two youths caused her severe disfigurement and total vision loss, but it failed to break the spirit of this resilient woman from Uttarakhand.
Today, she has carved out a meaningful living and identity. Her journey is an example of how to overcome extreme adversity, transforming a brutal tragedy into a life of purpose. Having overcome the trauma, Kavita now empowers hundreds of women to become self-reliant.
In her words, “The flight of my dreams reaches the skies, I aspire to carve an identity that touches the heavens." It perfectly encapsulates her life. The acid attack could never diminish her spirit or determination. Kavita chose to steer her life in a completely new direction. She began training in embroidery, knitting, designing, candle-making, and various other forms of handicrafts. Gradually, she mastered these skills and transformed her own talents into opportunities for others as well.
Today, Kavita Bisht has emerged as a source of inspiration for women in the Jassagaja locality of Ramnagar in the Uttarakhand foothills. Through her dedicated efforts, she has enabled over 200 women to become self-employed.
In her workshop, these women craft a diverse range of products, including eco-friendly earthen lamps from cow dung, lamps adorned with traditional ‘Aipan art’, jute bags, embroidered and knitted items, candles, school bags, and various decorative accessories. These products are sold in local markets and fairs, where they are highly appreciated by the public.
Kavita explains that her goal is to empower women financially while they simultaneously fulfil their domestic and family responsibilities. As a result, women at her workshop work according to their own convenience; some craft diyas (earthen lamps) from home, while others design decorative items.
Even after losing her eyesight, Kavita never allowed her creativity to fade. To this day, she collaborates with her team to create fresh designs and teaches women how to craft new items. Currently, she is busy preparing a batch of jute bags.
All of these products are entirely handmade, offering a glimpse into local art and traditions. Kavita is also sympathetic towards children in need. About eight months ago, she adopted a young girl with disabilities who suffered from a physical impairment affecting her legs. Thanks to the care and affection given by Kavita and her family, the girl's condition has improved significantly. She says, “This child has now become an integral part of my life.”
Kavita Bisht often says, "I may have lost the ability to see the world with my eyes, but I never allowed my dreams to die. Now, I want women who lack opportunities to gain the confidence to stand on their own feet."
This very determination of hers is today transforming the lives of many women who, once confined within the four walls of their homes, are now earning a livelihood through their own skills.
Today, Kavita Bisht is not merely a name, she has become a living embodiment of courage, self-reliance, and women's empowerment. Her journey teaches us that the flight of one's dreams is determined by the strength of one's spirit.