Stitching Dreams: How Acid Attack Survivor Kavita Bisht Built A Handicraft Empire In Uttarakhand

By Kailash Suyal

Ramnagar: Kavita Bisht survived a horrific acid attack in Delhi in 2008 that claimed her face and eyesight. The assault by two youths caused her severe disfigurement and total vision loss, but it failed to break the spirit of this resilient woman from Uttarakhand.

Today, she has carved out a meaningful living and identity. Her journey is an example of how to overcome extreme adversity, transforming a brutal tragedy into a life of purpose. Having overcome the trauma, Kavita now empowers hundreds of women to become self-reliant.

In her words, “The flight of my dreams reaches the skies, I aspire to carve an identity that touches the heavens." It perfectly encapsulates her life. The acid attack could never diminish her spirit or determination. Kavita chose to steer her life in a completely new direction. She began training in embroidery, knitting, designing, candle-making, and various other forms of handicrafts. Gradually, she mastered these skills and transformed her own talents into opportunities for others as well.

Today, Kavita Bisht has emerged as a source of inspiration for women in the Jassagaja locality of Ramnagar in the Uttarakhand foothills. Through her dedicated efforts, she has enabled over 200 women to become self-employed.

In her workshop, these women craft a diverse range of products, including eco-friendly earthen lamps from cow dung, lamps adorned with traditional ‘Aipan art’, jute bags, embroidered and knitted items, candles, school bags, and various decorative accessories. These products are sold in local markets and fairs, where they are highly appreciated by the public.