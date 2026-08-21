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'Stillborn Law': SC Finds Fault With UP Gangsters Act, Says Prone To Misuse

A view of Supreme Court ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Observing that the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act is prone to misuse, the Supreme Court has held that the 1986 law is "stillborn" as a person cannot be punished merely based on being labelled a “gangster”. A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said the law, which was enacted to stop violence and organised criminal activity, could instead be used against unsuspecting citizens. The Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act is a special state law enacted to target, control and punish organised crime syndicates, criminal gangs and habitual anti-social elements. A “stillborn” law is a legal term used to describe a statute as invalid, void or legally dead from its inception because it fails to define a valid legal offence. The top court said the law was capable of “perpetuating” violence against citizens “on the pretext of adjuring violence”.