Still Have Rs 2,000 Notes? Here's How You Can Exchange It
Reserve Bank of India said the notes can be exchanged at its 19 issue offices. It clarified that the note continues to be legal tender.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday clarified that currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination can still be exchanged at 19 of its issue offices.
The RBI, in a press release issued by Chief General Manager, Brij Raj said, one can exchange them at the 19 issue offices. "You can also send them through India Post to any RBI issue office for credit to your account," it said.
The release said, "The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation vide Press Release 2023-2024/257 dated May 19, 2023. The status of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes is periodically published by the RBI. The last press release in this regard was published on April 1, 2026".
Most ₹2000 banknotes in circulation have already been returned, but if you still have one, here's what you should know:— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) July 9, 2026
- ₹2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender
- You can exchange them at the 19 RBI Issue Offices
- You can also send them through India Post to any RBI… pic.twitter.com/5k5AShAXSF
It said the facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country up to October 7, 2023. "The facility for exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank (RBI Issue Offices)1 since May 19, 2023. From October 09, 2023, RBI Issue Offices are also accepting Rs 2,000 banknotes from individuals / entities for deposit into their bank accounts," the release said.
It said, "Members of the public are sending Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts. The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 5,451 crore at the close of business on April 30, 2026. Thus, 98.47 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned".
The release Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.
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