ETV Bharat / bharat

Still Have Rs 2,000 Notes? Here's How You Can Exchange It

Representational image ( IANS )

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday clarified that currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination can still be exchanged at 19 of its issue offices. The RBI, in a press release issued by Chief General Manager, Brij Raj said, one can exchange them at the 19 issue offices. "You can also send them through India Post to any RBI issue office for credit to your account," it said. The release said, "The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation vide Press Release 2023-2024/257 dated May 19, 2023. The status of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes is periodically published by the RBI. The last press release in this regard was published on April 1, 2026".