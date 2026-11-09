ETV Bharat / bharat

Stigma Remains Major Barrier Among Children And Adolescents Seeking Mental Health Support: Experts

(L TO R) Zafrin Chowdhury, Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnership UNICEF India, Prof Gita Bamezaì, former Dean and Head of Research, IIMC,Prof ( Dr) Yatan P.S Balhara, Prof. Unit Head, Psychiatry Dept, AIIMS, Dr Pradeep B.S, Deputy Superintendent, NIMHANS, Sanjay Abhigyan, Former group editor Amarujala and Critical Appraisal Skills mentor. ( Special Arrangement )

New Delhi: Stigma surrounding mental health remains one of the biggest barriers preventing children and adolescents from seeking professional help, often delaying timely intervention and worsening their distress, mental health experts have said.

Children and young people may hesitate to speak about their mental health struggles for fear of being judged, labelled or misunderstood. Creating an environment in which seeking help is accepted and encouraged is therefore essential to addressing mental health concerns among young people, they said.

"Stigma associated with seeking help poses a serious barrier. Many adolescents, children and young people hesitate to speak about mental distress because they fear being judged, labelled or misunderstood. This can delay the decision to seek professional help and make an already difficult situation worse," said Pradeep B.S., Deputy Superintendent, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), and Zafrin Chowdhury, Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnership at UNICEF.

Zafrin Chowdhury, Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnership, UNICEF. (Special Arrangement)

Families, schools, communities and the media have an important role in changing perceptions about mental health and encouraging young people to seek support without fear or hesitation. Mental health must be recognised as an integral part of overall health, and seeking professional help should be seen as a positive and acceptable step, they said.

The experts stressed that raising awareness alone would not be sufficient to address the problem. Awareness initiatives must be accompanied by accessible and affordable mental health services, stronger healthcare systems, trained professionals, early identification and referral mechanisms, and support structures within schools and communities.

"Government programmes and existing public health infrastructure need to be strengthened, while families, educational institutions, civil society and the private sector must also contribute. Most importantly, people who need help should be able to access appropriate care without stigma or financial hardship," they said.

They were speaking on the sidelines of a media roundtable held on November 2 on the theme Words Matter: Reducing Mental Health Stigma Among Children and Adolescents and Prevention of Suicides, organised by UNICEF India.

The need for stigma-free access to mental healthcare assumes significance in view of the mental health burden in India and the continuing treatment gap.

According to the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-16 conducted by NIMHANS, an estimated 10.6% of adults in India suffer from mental disorders, while the lifetime prevalence stands at 13.7%. The survey also found that the treatment gap for different mental disorders ranged from 70% to 92%, indicating that a large proportion of people requiring care do not receive appropriate treatment.