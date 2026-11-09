Stigma Remains Major Barrier Among Children And Adolescents Seeking Mental Health Support: Experts
The need for stigma-free access to mental healthcare assumes significance in view of the mental health burden in India and the continuing treatment gap.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Stigma surrounding mental health remains one of the biggest barriers preventing children and adolescents from seeking professional help, often delaying timely intervention and worsening their distress, mental health experts have said.
Children and young people may hesitate to speak about their mental health struggles for fear of being judged, labelled or misunderstood. Creating an environment in which seeking help is accepted and encouraged is therefore essential to addressing mental health concerns among young people, they said.
"Stigma associated with seeking help poses a serious barrier. Many adolescents, children and young people hesitate to speak about mental distress because they fear being judged, labelled or misunderstood. This can delay the decision to seek professional help and make an already difficult situation worse," said Pradeep B.S., Deputy Superintendent, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), and Zafrin Chowdhury, Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnership at UNICEF.
Families, schools, communities and the media have an important role in changing perceptions about mental health and encouraging young people to seek support without fear or hesitation. Mental health must be recognised as an integral part of overall health, and seeking professional help should be seen as a positive and acceptable step, they said.
The experts stressed that raising awareness alone would not be sufficient to address the problem. Awareness initiatives must be accompanied by accessible and affordable mental health services, stronger healthcare systems, trained professionals, early identification and referral mechanisms, and support structures within schools and communities.
"Government programmes and existing public health infrastructure need to be strengthened, while families, educational institutions, civil society and the private sector must also contribute. Most importantly, people who need help should be able to access appropriate care without stigma or financial hardship," they said.
They were speaking on the sidelines of a media roundtable held on November 2 on the theme Words Matter: Reducing Mental Health Stigma Among Children and Adolescents and Prevention of Suicides, organised by UNICEF India.
The need for stigma-free access to mental healthcare assumes significance in view of the mental health burden in India and the continuing treatment gap.
According to the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-16 conducted by NIMHANS, an estimated 10.6% of adults in India suffer from mental disorders, while the lifetime prevalence stands at 13.7%. The survey also found that the treatment gap for different mental disorders ranged from 70% to 92%, indicating that a large proportion of people requiring care do not receive appropriate treatment.
The survey, conducted across 12 States, found a higher prevalence of mental disorders in urban areas (13.5%) than in rural areas (6.9%). National studies have also indicated that around 15% of India's adult population experiences mental health issues requiring intervention.
Meanwhile, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the country reported 1,70,746 suicides in 2024 (latest available data), a decline of 0.4% compared with 2023.
Maharashtra recorded the highest number of suicides at 22,174, followed by Tamil Nadu (19,965), Madhya Pradesh (15,491), Karnataka (13,151) and West Bengal (12,931). These five states together accounted for 49% of all reported suicides in the country.
NCRB reported that 'Family Problems' and 'Illness' were the major causes of suicides, which accounted for 33.5% and 17.9% of total suicides, respectively, during 2024. 'Drug Abuse' (7.6%), 'Marriage Related Issues' (5.0%), 'Love Affairs' (4.6%), 'Bankruptcy or Indebtedness' (4.4%), 'Unemployment' (1.5%), 'Failure in Examination' (1.2%), 'Death of Dear Person' (1.2%), 'Career Problem' (1.2%) and 'Property Dispute' (0.7%) were other causes of suicide.
To expand access to mental healthcare, the government launched the National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) on October 10, 2022. The initiative provides round-the-clock tele-mental health counselling services through the toll-free helpline 14416.
As of March 3, 2026, 36 States and Union Territories had established 53 Tele-MANAS cells. The services are available in 20 languages, based on the language preferences of the States. More than 34.34 lakh calls have been handled since the programme's inception.
The government is also conducting the second National Mental Health Survey (NMHS 2) through NIMHANS, covering adolescents aged 13-17 and adults aged 18 and above across all 28 States and eight Union Territories.
Experts stressed that reducing stigma, ensuring early identification and strengthening access to affordable services must go hand in hand to ensure that children and adolescents feel comfortable seeking help when they need it.
Also Read