STFR Meter By ICAR-IARI Pusa Helps Farmers With Doorstep Soil Testing

New Delhi: For Ashok Baliyan, a dedicated farmer from Uttar Pradesh, life has become easier since soil testing services reached him at his doorstep. He no longer has to waste hours or spend extra money on travelling to far-flung labs to get soil tested and wait for 20 days to a month, as the new portable digital Pusa Soil Testing and Fertiliser Recommendation (STFR) Meter has brought both relief and satisfaction to his life.

Elaborating on the benefits of the STFR meter, Baliyan told ETV Bharat, "This new digital, portable soil-testing meter is handy and easily available in villages. It has gained acceptance quickly among farmers who need accurate, on-the-spot soil-testing reports. Earlier, farmers had to travel several kilometres to reach a laboratory for soil testing, followed by a wait for 20 to 30 days for the report, making the entire process tedious. Now, results are available within hours, saving us precious time and the additional money spent on travelling."

This advanced portable mini-laboratory has been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI), Pusa, for testing soil and fertiliser recommendations to farmers at their doorstep.

Dr Mahesh Chand Meena, principal scientist of ICAR-IARI, said, "IARI, Pusa scientists developed this prototype digital meter to extend soil-testing services to all farmers. Initially launched in 2014 with a capacity to test five parameters, it has undergone major enhancements and now accurately measures 14 parameters, including the 12 required for the Soil Health Card (SHC) and two additional parameters for gypsum and lime."

Meena further said it is a digital kit which can test 200 soil samples one after the other to produce the actual value of the soil. In addition, it provides suggestions on the requirement of fertilisers in a field, which helps farmers use limited fertilisers as per field requirements. The STFR Meter is equipped with an in-built printer for immediate Soil Health Card generation and automatically delivers the results to the mobile device of a farmer, he added.

Benefits of STFR Kit

Being lightweight, it can be taken to any location for soil testing. This meter is now readily available in village areas, allowing farmers to get their soil tested right at their doorstep. They can observe the testing process themselves, which builds trust and encourages them to bring their soil samples. The results help them improve soil health and increase crop productivity. The digital portable kit enables testing of 14 parameters — organic carbon, nitrogen, copper, boron, zinc, phosphorus, pH, sulphur, iron, electrical conductivity, potassium, manganese, gypsum, and lime.

Soil Sampling and Testing

As per government norms, soil samples are collected from a depth of 15-20 cm by making a V-shaped cut. Samples are then collected from the four corners and the centre of the field. Sampling is carried out after the harvest of Rabi and Kharif crops, when no crop is standing in the field.

