STFR Meter By ICAR-IARI Pusa Helps Farmers With Doorstep Soil Testing
Priced at Rs 1 lakh, the digital and portable device analyses 14 key soil parameters to provide precise recommendations on fertilisers on a mobile device.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: For Ashok Baliyan, a dedicated farmer from Uttar Pradesh, life has become easier since soil testing services reached him at his doorstep. He no longer has to waste hours or spend extra money on travelling to far-flung labs to get soil tested and wait for 20 days to a month, as the new portable digital Pusa Soil Testing and Fertiliser Recommendation (STFR) Meter has brought both relief and satisfaction to his life.
Elaborating on the benefits of the STFR meter, Baliyan told ETV Bharat, "This new digital, portable soil-testing meter is handy and easily available in villages. It has gained acceptance quickly among farmers who need accurate, on-the-spot soil-testing reports. Earlier, farmers had to travel several kilometres to reach a laboratory for soil testing, followed by a wait for 20 to 30 days for the report, making the entire process tedious. Now, results are available within hours, saving us precious time and the additional money spent on travelling."
This advanced portable mini-laboratory has been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI), Pusa, for testing soil and fertiliser recommendations to farmers at their doorstep.
Dr Mahesh Chand Meena, principal scientist of ICAR-IARI, said, "IARI, Pusa scientists developed this prototype digital meter to extend soil-testing services to all farmers. Initially launched in 2014 with a capacity to test five parameters, it has undergone major enhancements and now accurately measures 14 parameters, including the 12 required for the Soil Health Card (SHC) and two additional parameters for gypsum and lime."
Meena further said it is a digital kit which can test 200 soil samples one after the other to produce the actual value of the soil. In addition, it provides suggestions on the requirement of fertilisers in a field, which helps farmers use limited fertilisers as per field requirements. The STFR Meter is equipped with an in-built printer for immediate Soil Health Card generation and automatically delivers the results to the mobile device of a farmer, he added.
Benefits of STFR Kit
Being lightweight, it can be taken to any location for soil testing. This meter is now readily available in village areas, allowing farmers to get their soil tested right at their doorstep. They can observe the testing process themselves, which builds trust and encourages them to bring their soil samples. The results help them improve soil health and increase crop productivity. The digital portable kit enables testing of 14 parameters — organic carbon, nitrogen, copper, boron, zinc, phosphorus, pH, sulphur, iron, electrical conductivity, potassium, manganese, gypsum, and lime.
Soil Sampling and Testing
As per government norms, soil samples are collected from a depth of 15-20 cm by making a V-shaped cut. Samples are then collected from the four corners and the centre of the field. Sampling is carried out after the harvest of Rabi and Kharif crops, when no crop is standing in the field.
Employment Opportunity
This advanced kit provides an opportunity for youth to initiate start-ups for soil testing, as the kit is available at a low cost and requires no special space to keep it for testing. "Pusa has provided licences to 19 companies to manufacture and market the device. Around 5,000 STFR metres are already available in the market," Meena said.
"This STFR kit is user-friendly, which can be operated by any person who has completed Class 12 with just a one-day training. It can be used by farmers and rural youth who can float their own start-up in the soil testing field, which is generating employment opportunities. The testing kit is available in the market at a very low cost, at around Rs one lakh. Youth can easily start their soil testing process in village areas, which will help them as well as farmers," Wazir Singh Dahiya, director of Harvesto, one of the companies that were issued licenses by Pusa, told ETV Bharat.
Soil Health Measures
The Soil Health Card contains the status of the soil with respect to 12 parameters like NPKS (Macro-nutrients), Zn, Fe, Cu, Mn, Bo (Micro-nutrients), and pH (acidity or basicity), EC (electrical conductivity) and OC (Organic Carbon). Based on this, the card will also indicate fertiliser recommendations and soil amendments required for the farm. Soil Samples are taken generally two times a year, the agriculture ministry said.
Distribution of Soil Health Cards
As per Lok Sabha data, around 25.17 crore SHCs have been distributed across the country since their inception till July this year. Diagnostic soil health assessment of fields is taken up periodically to issue SHCs once in three years. To increase efficiency, provision has been made in the SHC portal for sample registration, test result entry, automatic fertiliser dosage recommendations and generation of soil health cards. Under the scheme, regular awareness programmes are conducted by states to educate farmers on the know-hows of the SHC recommendations.
Training of Farmers
Around 93,781 farmers have been imparted training, 6.80 lakh demonstrations were made, and 7,425 farmer melas/ campaigns on soil health card recommendations have been organised across the country. Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) are also involved in knowledge dissemination to farmers about SHC recommendations. Further, the components of the School Soil Health Programme have been implemented in 1,020 schools under this scheme to inculcate the importance of soil in students to ensure behavioural change. Under the programme, 1.32 lakh students have been enrolled to undertake soil sampling, testing, generation of SHCs and educating farmers about judicious use of fertilisers as per SHC recommendations, the ministry said.
Fertility Maps
To help farmers use fertilisers more efficiently, 1,987 village-level soil fertility maps have been drawn across 21 states and union territories. These maps will guide farmers in making informed decisions suited to their soil and crops, the ministry earlier said.
