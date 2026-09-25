Chhattisgarh: Suspected Bangladeshi Arrested; In India For 20 Years, Was Working As Elevator Technician At NTPC
Bilaspur Police and STF recover an Indian passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, driving license, residence and caste certificates from his possession.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Bilaspur: A joint team comprising of the Chhattisgarh Special Task Force (STF) and the District Special Branch (DSB) of Bilaspur Police conducted a raid at the Surya Vihar Colony in the Sarkanda area on Thursday and took a suspected Bangladeshi national, Atiq Hussain, into custody.
Notably, 20 days ago, several suspicious individuals were sent to the Raipur holding centre, following questioning in the Sirgitti police station area. During this time, Hussain reportedly escaped. Subsequently, the STF and the DSB launched a search for him.
After continuous surveillance and reconnaissance, the team raided his rented accommodation in Sarkanda on September 24 and apprehended him. During interrogation, Atiq stated that his native address was in the Narayanganj district of Bangladesh.
Bilaspur SSP Rajnesh Singh stated that 20 days ago, 23 people were detained whose documents could not be verified. Police and STF teams were dispatched to Murshidabad district of West Bengal. After spending 10-15 days conducting inquiries but failing to obtain concrete information, the team returned to Bilaspur. Bilaspur Police once again sent a formal request to relevant authorities, following which information regarding the suspects' families was obtained.
From Chennai In 2008 To 10 Years In Bilaspur
The Bilaspur SSP further said that based on the information gathered about the suspects, some were released from the Raipur holding centre. During this process, one individual escaped. Investigations revealed that he had been living in Bilaspur for the past 10 years, and was working as a lift maintenance technician at NTPC. He was residing in the Bangalipara area of Bilaspur.
It was discovered that he had originally arrived in Chennai in 2008 on a passport and visa. During interrogation, Hussain revealed that he had originally come to India for knee treatment and never returned. He worked in Chennai for a while, before moving to Bilaspur. It was in Bilaspur that he obtained an Indian passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, driving license, domicile certificate, caste certificate, and a Class IX certificate.
Elevator Maintenance Work At NTPC Sipat
A police official stated that Atiq Hussain has been living in India for approximately 20 years. The accused disclosed that he is a native of Naina village in Narayanganj district of Bangladesh. His brother has even visited him, and returned to Bangladesh. He had married a woman from Chirmiri, though they later divorced. At the time of his detention, he was employed with a private firm to carry out elevator maintenance work at NTPC Sipat, earning a salary of Rs 45,000-50,000.
The police recovered several documents from his possession, including an Indian passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, driving license, domicile certificate, caste certificate, and a Class IX marksheet. Investigations are underway regarding the validity of these documents and the circumstances under which they were obtained. The police allege that these documents were procured fraudulently. Atiq is currently placed in a holding centre in Raipur, and the process for his deportation to Bangladesh has been initiated.
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