ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Suspected Bangladeshi Arrested; In India For 20 Years, Was Working As Elevator Technician At NTPC

Bilaspur: A joint team comprising of the Chhattisgarh Special Task Force (STF) and the District Special Branch (DSB) of Bilaspur Police conducted a raid at the Surya Vihar Colony in the Sarkanda area on Thursday and took a suspected Bangladeshi national, Atiq Hussain, into custody.

Notably, 20 days ago, several suspicious individuals were sent to the Raipur holding centre, following questioning in the Sirgitti police station area. During this time, Hussain reportedly escaped. Subsequently, the STF and the DSB launched a search for him.

After continuous surveillance and reconnaissance, the team raided his rented accommodation in Sarkanda on September 24 and apprehended him. During interrogation, Atiq stated that his native address was in the Narayanganj district of Bangladesh.

Bilaspur SSP Rajnesh Singh stated that 20 days ago, 23 people were detained whose documents could not be verified. Police and STF teams were dispatched to Murshidabad district of West Bengal. After spending 10-15 days conducting inquiries but failing to obtain concrete information, the team returned to Bilaspur. Bilaspur Police once again sent a formal request to relevant authorities, following which information regarding the suspects' families was obtained.

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