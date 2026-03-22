ETV Bharat / bharat

Stepped Up Efforts To Streamline Gas Distribution: Govt

New Delhi: The Central government said it has stepped up efforts to streamline gas distribution and ease supply pressures.

The government said it has directed faster processing of city gas projects while increasing allocations of commercial LPG to key sectors amid a challenging geopolitical environment. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has instructed its offices to dispose of City Gas Distribution (CGD) applications within 10 days, aiming to accelerate the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG), an official statement said.

Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas have also been advised to shift to PNG as part of a broader strategy to reduce dependence on liquefied petroleum gas.

Domestic LPG supply remains stable, with no reported dry-outs at distributorships and normal delivery patterns across the country, it said, adding that most deliveries are being carried out through Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), while panic bookings have subsided. On the commercial LPG side, the government has progressively increased LPG allocations.