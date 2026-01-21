'Steel Slag To Fix Hill Roads': Jitendra Singh Pushes ECOFIX Rollout In Himalayan States
Jitendra Singh said Himalayan and hill states could benefit disproportionately from the technology because conventional road repair methods often fail under extreme weather conditions.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 1:30 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday called for faster adoption of steel slag, based road construction and repair technologies, particularly in Himalayan states and hilly Union Territories, saying these regions stand to gain the most from innovations that offer durability, speed and sustainability.
Addressing an event marking the signing of an agreement between the Technology Development Board (TDB) and Visakhapatnam-based Ramuka Global Eco Work Private Limited, the Minister underlined that steel slag technology remains underutilised in difficult terrains despite having proven advantages. The agreement enables the commercial production of ECOFIX, a ready-to-use pothole repair mix developed by the CSIR–Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and supported by TDB for market deployment.
“Steel slag–based solutions are especially suited for regions with heavy rainfall, short working seasons and frequent road damage,” Singh said, noting that awareness among state road agencies and engineers is still uneven. To address this gap, he announced that targeted workshops are being rolled out, beginning with a two-day programme in Jammu and Kashmir next week, followed by similar outreach in other states and Union Territories.
Workshops to drive adoption on the ground
According to the Minister, these workshops are aimed at sensitising engineers, public works officials and policymakers about the application, performance and long-term benefits of steel slag technology. “Many senior engineers in some states are still not aware that such solutions exist,” he said, stressing that both government agencies and industry partners must play a proactive role in dissemination.
He added that Himalayan and hill states could benefit disproportionately from the technology because conventional road repair methods often fail under extreme weather conditions, leading to repeated damage and higher lifecycle costs. “Short construction windows and heavy rainfall make fast, all-weather repair solutions essential,” he said.
From pilots to wider deployment
Tracing the evolution of the technology, Jitendra Singh said trials began nearly two years ago with pilot projects in Surat, Gujarat, and parts of the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh. Since then, steel slag–based road repair solutions have been deployed to varying degrees in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.
Despite these successes, the Minister cautioned that uptake has been uneven. “There are states where the technology is being used effectively, and others where potential users are yet to even hear about it,” he observed, underscoring the need for sustained outreach and capacity building.
ECOFIX: Turning industrial waste into infrastructure value
The agreement signed on Monday formalises the commercial rollout of ECOFIX, a pothole repair mix that uses processed iron and steel slag as a key input. Designed as a ready-to-use product, ECOFIX can be applied even in wet or waterlogged conditions, significantly reducing repair time and minimising traffic disruption.
Officials said the technology has undergone extensive laboratory validation and field trials under Indian climatic and traffic conditions. Studies indicate that roads repaired using steel slag-based mixes show better durability and lower lifecycle costs compared to conventional bituminous patchwork.
Beyond performance, the product aligns with India’s broader circular economy goals by converting industrial waste into a productive construction material. By reducing dependence on natural aggregates, steel slag solutions also help conserve natural resources while addressing the persistent challenge of slag disposal near steel plants.
Public research, public benefit
Emphasising the importance of translating publicly funded research into visible societal impact, Jitendra Singh said innovations like ECOFIX demonstrate how science can move from laboratories into everyday life. “Potholes may seem like a routine issue, but they have serious implications for road safety, vehicle damage and commuter stress,” he said.
The Minister highlighted that the ECOFIX project reflects a changing model of public–private collaboration. In this case, he noted, the private partner’s investment matched government support, signalling a shift towards more balanced and outcome-oriented partnerships.
Scaling up production and employment
Under the agreement, TDB and Ramuka Global Eco Work plan to establish an iron and steel slag processing facility with an annual capacity of nearly two lakh tonnes. Commercial production is expected to begin by the end of 2027. The facility’s proximity to major steel plants is expected to ensure steady raw material availability while generating direct and indirect employment in the region.
Officials said the project could serve as a template for similar facilities across steel-producing states, enabling decentralised processing of slag and reducing transportation costs.
A broader message on adaptation and confidence
In a wide-ranging address, Jitendra Singh also reflected on leadership, adaptability and the changing aspirations of younger generations, drawing on his experiences of working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked that adaptability and continuous learning are essential traits in a rapidly changing world and said India’s youth are growing up at a time of unprecedented opportunity.
He stressed the need to support independent thinking and build confidence and competence among the next generation, linking this broader societal goal to the government’s emphasis on innovation-driven development.
Call for wider awareness
Concluding his remarks, the Minister said wider adoption of steel slag technology could help states build more resilient roads, especially in regions prone to extreme weather, while improving cost efficiency and sustainability. He urged state governments, engineers and the media to actively spread awareness so that such technologies reach areas where they are needed most, particularly in the Himalayan belt.