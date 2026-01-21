ETV Bharat / bharat

'Steel Slag To Fix Hill Roads': Jitendra Singh Pushes ECOFIX Rollout In Himalayan States

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday called for faster adoption of steel slag, based road construction and repair technologies, particularly in Himalayan states and hilly Union Territories, saying these regions stand to gain the most from innovations that offer durability, speed and sustainability.

Addressing an event marking the signing of an agreement between the Technology Development Board (TDB) and Visakhapatnam-based Ramuka Global Eco Work Private Limited, the Minister underlined that steel slag technology remains underutilised in difficult terrains despite having proven advantages. The agreement enables the commercial production of ECOFIX, a ready-to-use pothole repair mix developed by the CSIR–Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and supported by TDB for market deployment.

“Steel slag–based solutions are especially suited for regions with heavy rainfall, short working seasons and frequent road damage,” Singh said, noting that awareness among state road agencies and engineers is still uneven. To address this gap, he announced that targeted workshops are being rolled out, beginning with a two-day programme in Jammu and Kashmir next week, followed by similar outreach in other states and Union Territories.

Workshops to drive adoption on the ground

According to the Minister, these workshops are aimed at sensitising engineers, public works officials and policymakers about the application, performance and long-term benefits of steel slag technology. “Many senior engineers in some states are still not aware that such solutions exist,” he said, stressing that both government agencies and industry partners must play a proactive role in dissemination.

He added that Himalayan and hill states could benefit disproportionately from the technology because conventional road repair methods often fail under extreme weather conditions, leading to repeated damage and higher lifecycle costs. “Short construction windows and heavy rainfall make fast, all-weather repair solutions essential,” he said.

From pilots to wider deployment

Tracing the evolution of the technology, Jitendra Singh said trials began nearly two years ago with pilot projects in Surat, Gujarat, and parts of the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh. Since then, steel slag–based road repair solutions have been deployed to varying degrees in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

Despite these successes, the Minister cautioned that uptake has been uneven. “There are states where the technology is being used effectively, and others where potential users are yet to even hear about it,” he observed, underscoring the need for sustained outreach and capacity building.

ECOFIX: Turning industrial waste into infrastructure value

The agreement signed on Monday formalises the commercial rollout of ECOFIX, a pothole repair mix that uses processed iron and steel slag as a key input. Designed as a ready-to-use product, ECOFIX can be applied even in wet or waterlogged conditions, significantly reducing repair time and minimising traffic disruption.

Officials said the technology has undergone extensive laboratory validation and field trials under Indian climatic and traffic conditions. Studies indicate that roads repaired using steel slag-based mixes show better durability and lower lifecycle costs compared to conventional bituminous patchwork.