ETV Bharat / bharat

Steady Loss Of Ice And Mass Recorded In Six Glaciers Of Bhilangana Valley Of Uttarakhand

A study on records of five decades of six major glaciers in Bhilangana valley in Tehri district has revealed some startling facts ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Authorities in Uttarakhand have gone into alert mode following the Nepal disaster of August 26. A study on records of five decades of six major glaciers in Bhilangana valley in Tehri district has revealed some startling facts. While the rapid melting of Khatling glacier has surprised researchers, a lake forming on another glacier has become a cause for concern for the scientists.

The study of nearly five decades of records has revealed that the six glaciers have experienced a steady loss of ice and mass between 1973 and 2025. The rate of melting and thinning of these glaciers has accelerated significantly over the last decade. The largest Khatling glacier has retreated by approximately 5.33 km, and a rapidly developing lake in front of another glacier has increased the risk of a potential glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in future.

The study of nearly five decades of records has revealed that the six glaciers have experienced a steady loss of ice and mass between 1973 and 2025. (ETV Bharat)

The important research has been published in the ‘Regional Environmental Change’ journal on August 28, 2026, under the title ‘Accelerating glacier mass loss in Bhilangana valley since the 1970s’ by Dr Rakesh Bhambri and Sharmishtha Halder of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology at Dehradun.

The six glaciers studied include Khatling, Phating, Dudhganga, Ratangarian and an unnamed glacier.

These six glaciers cover approximately 75% of the total glaciated area of ​​the Bhilangana valley. Using satellite data from 1973 to 2025 and digital elevation models (DEMs) from different time periods, the scientists assessed changes in glacier elevation, ice mass loss, area and frontal retreat.

They have concluded that changes occurring across the Bhilangana valley glaciers are not uniform. (ETV Bharat)

The Bhilangana River is a major tributary of the Bhagirathi and is a vital water source for the Tehri reservoir. Meltwater from glaciers is crucial for hydroelectric power generation, agriculture and the large population in the lower regions. Consequently, the rapid decline of glaciers is feared to impact future water availability.

The study found the most concerning changes in the Khatling glacier, which is melting at a faster rate than the rate the Gangotri glacier had previously recorded. Between 1973 and 2024, the Khatling glacier retreated approximately 5.33 km, which is the largest retreat among the glaciers studied in the Bhilangana valley.

Research says that the impact of the glacier's continuous retreat was so widespread that the Khatling and Phating glaciers, which were previously connected, separated around 2000.