ETV Bharat / bharat

Statue Of Maharishi Sushruta, Considered 'Father Of Surgery,' Unveiled At Royal College Of Surgeons Of Edinburgh

Hyderabad: A 90-kilogram bronze statue of Maharishi Sushruta, the pioneer of modern plastic surgery and the 'Father of Surgery', was unveiled in the United Kingdom recently.

The statue was installed in the 'Playfair Auditorium' at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, the world's oldest and largest surgical institution (established in 1505, with over 33,000 members across more than 140 countries), on Friday.

The event was organized under the leadership of Professor Chandra Cheruvu, a UK-based surgeon of Telugu origin. Courtesy of his efforts, the global community now unanimously recognizes Maharshi Sushruta as the 'Father of Surgery.'

The statue was donated by the Cheruvu Family Foundation, established by Professor Cheruvu and his family, and was crafted by a sculptor from Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.

UK surgeon Professor Chandra Cheruvu (FRCS) (Eenadu/Special Arrangement)

In addition to Professor Cheruvu and his family, the event was attended by Siddharth Malik (Consul General of India in Edinburgh), Professor Rowan Parks (Past President), Professor Clare McNaught (President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh), and Professor Marc Halpern (Founder of the California College of Ayurveda), along with numerous dignitaries from the USA, India, and the UK. The primary objective of this initiative was stated to be revealing true history to the world and honoring Sushruta as the first surgeon.

On the occasion of the statue's installation, Professor Cheruvu authored and released a comprehensive, evidence-based book titled 'Maharshi Sushruta: A Compendium – Father of Surgery.' By accepting both the statue and the book, the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh affirmed to the world that Maharshi Sushruta is indeed the 'Father of Surgery.'