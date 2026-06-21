Statue Of Maharishi Sushruta, Considered 'Father Of Surgery,' Unveiled At Royal College Of Surgeons Of Edinburgh
The statue was donated by 'Cheruvu Family Foundation,' established by Professor Chandra Cheruvu and his family, and crafted by a sculptor from Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 90-kilogram bronze statue of Maharishi Sushruta, the pioneer of modern plastic surgery and the 'Father of Surgery', was unveiled in the United Kingdom recently.
The statue was installed in the 'Playfair Auditorium' at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, the world's oldest and largest surgical institution (established in 1505, with over 33,000 members across more than 140 countries), on Friday.
The event was organized under the leadership of Professor Chandra Cheruvu, a UK-based surgeon of Telugu origin. Courtesy of his efforts, the global community now unanimously recognizes Maharshi Sushruta as the 'Father of Surgery.'
The statue was donated by the Cheruvu Family Foundation, established by Professor Cheruvu and his family, and was crafted by a sculptor from Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.
In addition to Professor Cheruvu and his family, the event was attended by Siddharth Malik (Consul General of India in Edinburgh), Professor Rowan Parks (Past President), Professor Clare McNaught (President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh), and Professor Marc Halpern (Founder of the California College of Ayurveda), along with numerous dignitaries from the USA, India, and the UK. The primary objective of this initiative was stated to be revealing true history to the world and honoring Sushruta as the first surgeon.
On the occasion of the statue's installation, Professor Cheruvu authored and released a comprehensive, evidence-based book titled 'Maharshi Sushruta: A Compendium – Father of Surgery.' By accepting both the statue and the book, the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh affirmed to the world that Maharshi Sushruta is indeed the 'Father of Surgery.'
Consul General unveiled the bronze sculpture of Sage Sushruta, revered as the Father of Surgery, at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh @RCSEd .— India In Scotland (@IndiaInScotland) June 19, 2026
The ceremony celebrated India’s ancient medical heritage, the historical India-Scotland links in medicine and surgery, and the… pic.twitter.com/xM59OcKCeM
In this book, 36 experts from the fields of Ayurveda and modern medicine across the globe engaged in comprehensive discussions on how Maharshi Sushruta’s methods and practices remain highly relevant in the 21st century.
The book provides evidence demonstrating that, although modern medicine follows the Hippocratic Oath, Sushruta had formulated such ethical standards centuries before Hippocrates' time. He systematized various medical disciplines, including general surgery, plastic surgery, orthopedics, gynecology, toxicology, and urology. The book is also available online as an e-book on platforms such as Amazon, Google Books, and Kindle.
Sushruta was a pioneering surgeon associated with one of the world's earliest schools of surgery. Hailing from India, the sage Sushruta was a visionary surgeon. Approximately 2,600 years ago, he performed over 300 types of surgeries and invented 124 distinct surgical instruments. Intending to pass this knowledge on to future generations, he authored the 'Sushruta Samhita', the world's first treatise on surgery.
Long before the advent of modern plastic surgery, Sushruta performed nasal reconstruction using skin flaps from the forehead. He also established principles regarding surgical training, medical discipline, and ethics long before such standards were formalized in the modern world.
Professor Chandra Cheruvu is the son of the late Dr. C.S. Shastri. The family hails from Peravali village, near Tenali in Andhra Pradesh. For over six centuries, the Cheruvu family has been providing free herbal medical services to the people of this village.
Dr. C.S. Shastri himself provided medical services in Vijayawada as a renowned surgeon starting in 1974. Professor Cheruvu completed his MBBS at Andhra Medical College and his MS at Manipal. Later, after moving to the UK in 1991, he earned four FRCS qualifications from the Royal Colleges of Surgeons in England, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, as well as the Intercollegiate Board.
In addition to the statue unveiling, Professor Cheruvu established two permanent annual 'Traveling Surgical Scholarships' in his father's memory through the 'Cheruvu Family Legacy Grant.' Administered by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, these scholarships enable surgeons to visit leading medical centers worldwide and enhance their professional skills.
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