ETV Bharat / bharat

'States, UTs To Apprise On Guideline Implementation': SC On Suicides In Education Institutes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked all state governments and union territories (UTs) to apprise it within eight weeks regarding the implementation of the guidelines it prescribed to deal with mental health issues and suicide among students in educational institutions.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a matter about compliance with the guidelines prescribed by the apex court in its July 25 judgment, in which it directed that all states and UTs shall, as far as practicable, notify rules within two months mandating registration, student protection norms and grievance redressal mechanisms for all private coaching centres.

Today, the apex court granted eight weeks to the Centre to file a compliance affidavit, detailing the steps taken to implement these guidelines. The bench was informed that the Centre was directed to file a compliance affidavit before the court within 90 days.