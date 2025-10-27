'States, UTs To Apprise On Guideline Implementation': SC On Suicides In Education Institutes
The apex court granted eight weeks to the Centre to file a compliance affidavit, detailing the steps taken to implement these guidelines
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 27, 2025 at 6:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked all state governments and union territories (UTs) to apprise it within eight weeks regarding the implementation of the guidelines it prescribed to deal with mental health issues and suicide among students in educational institutions.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a matter about compliance with the guidelines prescribed by the apex court in its July 25 judgment, in which it directed that all states and UTs shall, as far as practicable, notify rules within two months mandating registration, student protection norms and grievance redressal mechanisms for all private coaching centres.
Today, the apex court granted eight weeks to the Centre to file a compliance affidavit, detailing the steps taken to implement these guidelines. The bench was informed that the Centre was directed to file a compliance affidavit before the court within 90 days.
The bench directed that all states and Union Territories be impleaded as respondents in the matter, and they may file their responses within eight weeks. The bench scheduled the matter for further hearing in January 2026.
The top court, taking note of the rise in suicides in educational institutions, had stressed addressing the gravity of the mental health crisis afflicting students and issued pan-India guidelines to deal with it. The apex court had said there remains a "legislative and regulatory vacuum" in the country with respect to a unified, enforceable framework for suicide prevention of students in educational institutions, coaching centres, and student-centric environments.
The top court, while issuing 15 guidelines, had said they shall remain in force and be binding until such time as appropriate legislation or regulatory frameworks are enacted by the competent authority. The top court had said all educational institutions shall adopt and implement a uniform mental health policy, drawing cues from the 'Ummeed' draft guidelines, the 'Manodarpan' initiative, and the National Suicide Prevention Strategy.
Read More