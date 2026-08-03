States/UTs Reported No Incidents Of Wildlife Mass Mortality Due To Extreme Heat: Minister
Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the parliament that the management of wildlife and its habitat is undertaken in accordance with the approved management plan as applicable.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh on Monday said incidents of mass mortality of wildlife or distress due to extreme heat conditions have not been reported by the states and Union Territories.
The Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change made this revelation in response to a query in the Lok Sabha on the number of incidents of mass mortality or distress among wild animals and birds attributed to extreme heat conditions during the last five years.
On details of wildlife deaths linked to heatwaves, heat stress, dehydration or water scarcity, Singh said the protection, conservation and management of wildlife and its habitat is primarily the responsibility of the concerned state governments and UT administration.
He said the management of wildlife and its habitat is undertaken in accordance with the approved management plan/tiger conservation plan/ working plan as applicable.
He highlighted measures taken by the government for protection of wildlife, including from those attributed to heatwaves.
"A network of Protected Areas has been created in the country for protection and conservation of wildlife and its habitat. The Ministry has issued guidelines for preparation of management plans, in accordance with Section 33 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The guidelines have a provision for integrating climate change adaptation in management planning of Protected Areas," he said.
The minister said financial assistance is provided to state governments/UT administrations for management of wildlife and development of its habitat under centrally sponsored schemes — Development of Wildlife Habitats and Project Tiger & Elephant.
"Activities supported under the scheme include augmentation of water supply, creation and maintenance of water harvesting/retention structures like bunds, tanks, wells, check dams, ponds, streams," Singh said.
According to Singh, the Ministry has issued an advisory to states/UTs to enhance preparedness for wildlife, zoos and allied sectors in view of the ensuing heat wave and flood seasons.
The Minister added that technology like camera traps, drones, wireless, e-surveillance, and early warning systems is used for monitoring of wild animals to manage the human-wildlife conflict.
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