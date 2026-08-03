ETV Bharat / bharat

States/UTs Reported No Incidents Of Wildlife Mass Mortality Due To Extreme Heat: Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh on Monday said incidents of mass mortality of wildlife or distress due to extreme heat conditions have not been reported by the states and Union Territories.

The Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change made this revelation in response to a query in the Lok Sabha on the number of incidents of mass mortality or distress among wild animals and birds attributed to extreme heat conditions during the last five years.

On details of wildlife deaths linked to heatwaves, heat stress, dehydration or water scarcity, Singh said the protection, conservation and management of wildlife and its habitat is primarily the responsibility of the concerned state governments and UT administration.

He said the management of wildlife and its habitat is undertaken in accordance with the approved management plan/tiger conservation plan/ working plan as applicable.

He highlighted measures taken by the government for protection of wildlife, including from those attributed to heatwaves.