ETV Bharat / bharat

States Should Endeavour That Dedicated NIA Courts Complete Trial Of UAPA Cases In One Year: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked 17 states, including Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra, to endeavour that dedicated NIA courts complete trials in UAPA cases in one year.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the states may set up dedicated NIA courts where there are more than 10 cases and ensure the deployment of dedicated presiding officers in consultation with the high court chief justice.

"The states should endeavour that the dedicated NIA courts complete the trial in one year. There may be a case where one matter may take more than one month to conclude, but we are expecting that, on average, one NIA case is concluded in a month. For this, you need to have a day-to-day hearing and appoint a dedicated special public prosecutor," the top court observed.

It noted that the Centre, through an office memorandum, has committed to a one-time grant of Rs 1 crore for non-recurring expenditure and Rs 1 crore per annum for recurring expenditure for each exclusive NIA court.

"It should not be a case of matching grants like the usual formula where the Centre contributes 60 per cent of the fund and the remaining 40 per cent is given by the states. Many a time, it is not feasible, as some states are revenue-deficient and some have other priorities.

"As a result, the 60 per cent grant of the Centre meant for creating judicial infrastructure is also not utilised, or, thanks to bureaucrats, it is misutilised. The judiciary is facing hardship in many states due to a lack of infrastructure," CJI Kant told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

The bench took on record that advocate generals of 17 states were physically or virtually present for the hearing and asked them to ensure that the dedicated NIA courts start functioning as early as possible.

"The states may also endeavour to set up more dedicated courts like for NDPS cases, MCOCA and other special statutes, as it will help in early disposal of cases involving heinous offences," the bench observed.

Additional Solicitor General SD Sanjay, appearing for the Delhi government, informed the bench that besides dedicated NIA courts, 15 special courts, including NDPS, MCOCA and others, will start functioning soon on the second floor of the Rouse Avenue court complex here.