States Obstructing Elephant Corridors With Walls, Barbed Wire Unacceptable: SC; Seeks Nationwide Survey
Bars the use of any kind of fireballs or flaming torches to chase away elephants, and asks state authorities to implement these directions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 17, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday underscored that elephant herds instinctively travel long distances, and stressed that state governments cannot obstruct their corridors with walls or barbed wire. Declaring such blockades “unacceptable”, the Apex court directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to conduct a nationwide survey to identify obstacles erected in elephant corridors.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre before the bench.
The CJI observed that elephants from Haryana's Yamuna Nagar go to Himachal Pradesh, then to Uttarakhand, and then to Uttar Pradesh. “This is the elephant corridor. How can it be obstructed by a state by building a wall or laying barbed wire… These herds by nature travel far,” observed the bench, stressing that any kind of obstacle or blockade in elephant corridors is unacceptable.
Justice Bagchi said the practice of using fireballs and spikes is prevalent in West Bengal, because elephants come into the state from Nepal and go to Jharkhand and other states. The bench observed that West Bengal is the pathway from Nepal and northern hills, to Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and that the states have erected walls. A counsel argued that the MoEFCC has suggested many alternatives.
The CJI observed that the Ministry has expert bodies and takes assistance from experts, before asking the Centre’s counsel: “Which state is doing this and which state is not doing this? Have you undertaken this type of study?”
Bhati said, “In 2023, we carried out an inspection and filed a status report. We can do a fresh exercise…”
“These pathways are not state specific. They go across state borders…,” observed Justice Bagchi.
It was submitted that elephants remember their traditional pathways. Asking for a fresh survey to be conducted, the CJI said obstacles or blockades in elephant corridors is unacceptable, before observing that no state can escape this ruling just because farmers demand solutions to damaged crops. He went on to say that solutions to these problems are altogether different, not blocking corridors.
Bhati insisted that extensive guidelines have been laid down, there is the Gaja report, and its recommendations have been accepted by the National Board for Wildlife, with implementation also being monitored with Project Tiger. “We can carry out a fresh exercise and come back because the regulations are in place,” said Bhati.
The bench noted that it has been informed that the concerned ministry issued mandatory guidelines to ensure seamless and unobstructed elephant corridor passage through different states.
“However, owing to certain local factors, the elephant corridors have been impeded, blocked or obstructed. We direct the Union of India, the Ministry… to conduct a fresh survey and submit a comprehensive survey report, the necessary steps taken by them to prevent such obstructions…,” said the bench.
The bench said the status report shall also point out the position on the use of fireballs and flaming torches or any other coercive action against wildlife, and directed the Centre to submit its report in six weeks. It also barred the use of any kind of fireballs or flaming torches to chase away elephants, and asked state authorities to implement its directions.
In November 2024, the Apex court agreed to hear a plea, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings for alleged violation of its orders, asking state authorities to desist from using fireballs to drive elephants that come near human habitation or croplands.
The petitioners, Prerna Singh Bindra and others, referred to the orders by the Apex court on August 1, 2018 and December 4, 2018 that were passed while hearing a plea highlighting the cruel methods used in some states to manage human-wildlife conflict and, in particular, human-elephant conflict.
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