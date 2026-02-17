ETV Bharat / bharat

'You'll Get Your Right, But There's A Process To It': Union Law Minister Meghwal Over Jammu Kashmir Statehood

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the Regional Workshop on Tele-Law Activities, at SKICC in Srinagar ( PTI )

Srinagar: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will hear a decision about the restoration of statehood "very soon".

Speaking to reporters at SKICC in Srinagar during a law function here, Meghwal said the Home Minister of the country has assured the Lok Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir will get its right. "You will get your right, but there is a process to it. I feel you will hear a decision very soon about it,” he said when he was asked about the delay in restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Reacting to the statement, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the process (for restoration of statehood) has taken much time and he hoped that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would not have to wait more for its restoration.

“We will not be convinced until we get the statehood back. The process is going on, but the process has taken much time. We were hoping that by now we would have achieved statehood, but it didn't happen. We have no lost hope, we are consistently speaking with the centre government,” Omar said while speaking to reporters at the same event.

“I too heard from the minister that we will hear good news soon. We have been waiting for this good news for more than a year. We hope we do not have to wait more,” he said.

Omar thanked the Home Minister Amit Shah for ordering reopening of the 14 tourist destinations which were among the 48 spots closed after the Pahalgam attack on April 22 in 2025. He said that on his request these destinations were reopened. “When I met the HM in Jammu, and in previous meetings in New Delhi, I had urged the Home Minister to reopen these destinations.

There was no reason to keep them closed, in adverse situations we had not closed these destinations. The HM had assured me on the same day that he had given directions for reopening of these places. I am thankful to the home minister for ordering the reopening of these destinations. I hope tourists will now visit these places and restore the livelihood of the people dependent on tourism at these places,” he said.