'You'll Get Your Right, But There's A Process To It': Union Law Minister Meghwal Over Jammu Kashmir Statehood
Meghwal said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured the Lok Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir will get its right.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Srinagar: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will hear a decision about the restoration of statehood "very soon".
Speaking to reporters at SKICC in Srinagar during a law function here, Meghwal said the Home Minister of the country has assured the Lok Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir will get its right. "You will get your right, but there is a process to it. I feel you will hear a decision very soon about it,” he said when he was asked about the delay in restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir UT.
Reacting to the statement, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the process (for restoration of statehood) has taken much time and he hoped that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would not have to wait more for its restoration.
“We will not be convinced until we get the statehood back. The process is going on, but the process has taken much time. We were hoping that by now we would have achieved statehood, but it didn't happen. We have no lost hope, we are consistently speaking with the centre government,” Omar said while speaking to reporters at the same event.
“I too heard from the minister that we will hear good news soon. We have been waiting for this good news for more than a year. We hope we do not have to wait more,” he said.
Omar thanked the Home Minister Amit Shah for ordering reopening of the 14 tourist destinations which were among the 48 spots closed after the Pahalgam attack on April 22 in 2025. He said that on his request these destinations were reopened. “When I met the HM in Jammu, and in previous meetings in New Delhi, I had urged the Home Minister to reopen these destinations.
There was no reason to keep them closed, in adverse situations we had not closed these destinations. The HM had assured me on the same day that he had given directions for reopening of these places. I am thankful to the home minister for ordering the reopening of these destinations. I hope tourists will now visit these places and restore the livelihood of the people dependent on tourism at these places,” he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced the reopening of 14 destinations in the UT which were closed after the attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony operator were killed.
Meanwhile, the chief minister censured the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party for its “dichotomous” character as he pointed out the BJP’s nominated MP Ghulam Ali Khatana having spent more than 90 percent of funds in Uttar Pradesh.
Referring to the allegations of BJP legislator from Jammu, Vikram Randhawa in the ongoing budget session of the assembly, Omar said that the reality about him came out sooner after his allegations.“If my memory serves me right, a case was filed against him in the year 2021 for grabbing state land,” Omar said.
Randhawa had in the assembly alleged that people from Kashmir have grabbed Jammu Development Authority land in Jammu district. His allegations have created an uproar in the assembly with the ruling party legislators, forcing him to say that he will take back his remarks. The speaker of the assembly also said that he will seek records from the assembly secretariat and order expunging of these words.
“There is a dichotomy in its leaders. They say one thing but do another. They speak about Jammu and Kashmir, but they sent one of their men to the parliament as MP on nomination, he spent more than 90 percent of his CDF funds in UP. He is an MP from Jammu and Kashmir, has been allotted government residence here, by name he is from Jammu and Kashmir, Khatana Sahab, but spends his CDF in UP. This is what I am saying, there is a dichotomy in their words and actions,” he said.
Omar was referring to Ghulam Ali Khatana, the BJP leader who was nominated as Rajya Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir in 2022. According to the reports, Khatana has sent 94 percent of his MPLAD funds in several parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier, the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lashed out at Khatana for spending the majority of the funds outside. However, Khatana defended his actions, saying he was a nominated MP of the country and according to the rules, he was authorized to spend his MPLAD funds in any part of the country.
Read More: