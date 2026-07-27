ETV Bharat / bharat

'Statehood Decision Lies With PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah': Omar Abdullah Says J&K Will Keep Fighting

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the decision to restore statehood to the Union Territory rests solely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that the National Conference (NC) will continue its campaign until statehood is reinstated.

Speaking to reporters in Halmula village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Abdullah said the elected government has consistently raised the issue with the Centre and believes the final decision will come from the country's top leadership.

"The authority to restore statehood rests with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. They will take the decision whenever they deem appropriate. That is why our protest was held in Delhi," Abdullah said.

He said the opposition in Jammu and Kashmir has no role in deciding the issue, explaining that the NC chose to stage its protest in the national capital because the decision lies with the Centre.

Responding to remarks made by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdullah expressed confidence that statehood would eventually be restored.

"Statehood will be restored. The decision has to come from the country's top leadership," he said. Abdullah reiterated that the NC would continue its political campaign until Jammu and Kashmir regains full statehood.

Abdullah also slammed the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over the recent controversy involving party president Mehbooba Mufti, saying the former chief minister should apologise instead of trying to divert attention from the issue.

"Anyone can make a mistake, but leaders should have the courage to admit it and correct it," he said.

He alleged that the PDP initially tried to explain away the controversy by claiming the disputed content had been generated using artificial intelligence. Later, instead of clarifying the matter, the party chose to target the NC, he claimed.

Abdullah said either Mehbooba Mufti should issue an apology herself or PDP leader Waheed Para should do so on the party's behalf if she chose not to.

The chief minister also revealed that Mehbooba Mufti had been invited to join the NC's protest in New Delhi demanding restoration of statehood but did not participate.