‘Statehood At Appropriate Time’: Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Says Centre's Roadmap Final
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday dismissed what he called “unnecessary speculation” over the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. He said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already outlined the roadmap.
Speaking at a public event at the SKICC in Srinagar, Sinha reiterated that the home minister’s position remains unchanged: “first delimitation, then assembly elections, and statehood at an appropriate time.”
“Some people are trying to mislead the public on this issue. I want to make it clear that the Union Territory government already possesses sufficient powers, and those powers should be used for public welfare instead of spreading confusion,” Sinha said.
Marking October 31 as the “birth of a new Jammu and Kashmir”, the LG said the day symbolises the end of fear, separatism and discrimination, and the beginning of peace, development and democratic participation.
Sinha recalled that six years ago, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, history was made when “for the first time, the laws enacted by the Indian Parliament became applicable in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Reflecting on the region’s past, he said many people had made sacrifices to bring about that change, a process whose foundation was laid by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “People are well aware of those who once conspired to divide the region,” he added.
Sinha said that before the constitutional changes, even the Indian president had no authority over Jammu and Kashmir. “A few individuals ruled while thousands lived deprived. Some had built artificial walls that kept our sisters away from their rights,” he said.
The LG said that the abrogation of Article 370 marked the crumbling of those “walls of separatism”. He credited the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces with “breaking the backbone of terrorism”, saying the era of fear had ended and people now freely participated in Lok Sabha and assembly elections, strengthening democracy in the Union Territory.
“The new generation has rejected violence. Stone pelting has become history. People are now coming out spontaneously in support of peace and progress,” Sinha said.
He emphasised that terrorism survives on ideology and public backing. The LG added, "When society withdraws that support, terrorism dies, and that process has already begun."
