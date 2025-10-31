ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Statehood At Appropriate Time’: Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Says Centre's Roadmap Final

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday dismissed what he called “unnecessary speculation” over the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. He said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already outlined the roadmap.

Speaking at a public event at the SKICC in Srinagar, Sinha reiterated that the home minister’s position remains unchanged: “first delimitation, then assembly elections, and statehood at an appropriate time.”

“Some people are trying to mislead the public on this issue. I want to make it clear that the Union Territory government already possesses sufficient powers, and those powers should be used for public welfare instead of spreading confusion,” Sinha said.

Marking October 31 as the “birth of a new Jammu and Kashmir”, the LG said the day symbolises the end of fear, separatism and discrimination, and the beginning of peace, development and democratic participation.

Sinha recalled that six years ago, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, history was made when “for the first time, the laws enacted by the Indian Parliament became applicable in Jammu and Kashmir.”