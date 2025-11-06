Bihar Polls Phase I | All 121 Constituencies Witness Brisk Voting
Delegates visiting under the Election Commission’s International Election Visitor Programme toured different districts in the state to see the polling process and voting.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST
Patna: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed brisk voting on 121 seats spread across 18 districts on Thursday morning, clocking an average of 27.65 per cent by 11 am.
The early figures indicated that the poll percentage could touch 70 per cent by 6 pm – the time when voting ends. Begusarai, with 30.37 per cent, led the table of districts, while Patna, with 23.71 per cent, was at the lowest position.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar travelled to the Bakhtiyarpur town in Patna district to vote, where he is listed as a voter. His late father, Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh, practised Ayurveda there.
Appealing to the people to vote and encourage others to vote, Nitish said: "Voting is not only our right, but also our duty in democracy. Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election is going on. All voters are requested to exercise their right to franchise. Vote, and encourage others to vote. Vote first, breakfast later."
Nitish showed his inked finger and posed for the media persons, who waited outside the polling booth to capture the moment.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi, younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and daughter-in-law Rajshree Yadav voted in Patna.
Taking to social media platform X, Lalu said: "Tawa se roti palat-ti rehni chahiye nahin toj jal jayegi. 20 saal bahut hua. Ab yuva sarkar aur nai Bihar k liye Tejashwi sarkar ati avashyak hai." (We should keep flipping roti (bread) on the tava (a kind of flat heating, frying pan) else it would get burnt. Twenty years is too much. Tejashwi’s government is extremely necessary now for a young government and a new Bihar).
People started arriving at the polling booths across the state and standing in queues since six in the morning. Women voters were also present in large numbers among them.
Minister of state for agriculture and farmer welfare, Ram Nath Thakur, who is the son of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, voted at a polling booth at Karpoori Gram and asserted that he cast his vote in for development, which has been done by Nitish.
Meanwhile, delegates visiting under the Election Commission’s International Election Visitor Programme toured different districts in the state to see the polling process and voting. They visited Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Saran and met voters as well.
