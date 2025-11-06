ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Polls Phase I | All 121 Constituencies Witness Brisk Voting

A security official keeps vigil as voters wait in queues to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. ( PTI )

Patna: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed brisk voting on 121 seats spread across 18 districts on Thursday morning, clocking an average of 27.65 per cent by 11 am.

The early figures indicated that the poll percentage could touch 70 per cent by 6 pm – the time when voting ends. Begusarai, with 30.37 per cent, led the table of districts, while Patna, with 23.71 per cent, was at the lowest position.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar travelled to the Bakhtiyarpur town in Patna district to vote, where he is listed as a voter. His late father, Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh, practised Ayurveda there.

Appealing to the people to vote and encourage others to vote, Nitish said: "Voting is not only our right, but also our duty in democracy. Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election is going on. All voters are requested to exercise their right to franchise. Vote, and encourage others to vote. Vote first, breakfast later."

Nitish showed his inked finger and posed for the media persons, who waited outside the polling booth to capture the moment.