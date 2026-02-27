‘State Sovereignty Must Be Respected’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Slams Delhi Police Over Rohru Action
Sukhu criticised Delhi Police for not informing Himachal authorities before detaining individuals in Rohru, stressing that inter-state police action must follow Supreme Court-mandated procedures.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Shimla: The political row between the Delhi Police and the Himachal Pradesh Police continues after a high-voltage late-night standoff in Rohru on February 25. Reacting strongly to the incident, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state’s sovereignty must be respected.
He added that no police force from outside can forcibly take individuals from Himachal Pradesh without following due procedure. He also said that the Delhi Police should have adhered to the Supreme Court-mandated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before taking any accused out of the state.
CM’s Strong Statement On Himachal vs Delhi Police
The Chief Minister asserted that every state operates within its constitutional rights and must be treated with respect. He said, “Himachal Pradesh has its own sovereignty, and it must be respected. Delhi Police should have informed the concerned police station and the state police before taking action. Even as per the Supreme Court’s SOP, prior intimation is necessary.”
He added that coordination between police agencies was essential to maintain institutional functioning.
‘Picking People Up Without Intimation Is Not Appropriate’
Sukhu said it was inappropriate for individuals in plain clothes to arrive from outside and take people away from Himachal Pradesh.
“If Delhi Police wanted to take someone into custody, they should have followed the prescribed procedure and informed Himachal Pradesh Police first. Acting without information and in plain clothes is not appropriate,” he said.
The state government has sought the transit remand documents from the Delhi Police. He also said CCTV footage was collected from the concerned resort, but the owner was not informed of the action.
Sukhu maintained that such incidents should not have happened, and better coordination between police forces could have avoided the situation.
“If Delhi Police had informed the state Director General of Police (DGP) beforehand, the situation could have been handled smoothly,” he added.
Opposition And Political Fallout
Without making personal remarks, Sukhu criticised the Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, questioning the implications of such actions.
“If police from another state can come and take people away, what role remains for the state police?” he asked. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of adopting an anti-Himachal stance on the issue.
The remarks came after three Youth Congress workers were detained from Rohru, triggering political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BJP, which defended Delhi Police’s operation.
The episode has sparked a broader debate over jurisdiction, procedure and inter-state coordination among law enforcement agencies.
