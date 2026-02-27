ETV Bharat / bharat

‘State Sovereignty Must Be Respected’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Slams Delhi Police Over Rohru Action

Shimla: The political row between the Delhi Police and the Himachal Pradesh Police continues after a high-voltage late-night standoff in Rohru on February 25. Reacting strongly to the incident, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state’s sovereignty must be respected.

He added that no police force from outside can forcibly take individuals from Himachal Pradesh without following due procedure. He also said that the Delhi Police should have adhered to the Supreme Court-mandated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before taking any accused out of the state.

CM’s Strong Statement On Himachal vs Delhi Police

The Chief Minister asserted that every state operates within its constitutional rights and must be treated with respect. He said, “Himachal Pradesh has its own sovereignty, and it must be respected. Delhi Police should have informed the concerned police station and the state police before taking action. Even as per the Supreme Court’s SOP, prior intimation is necessary.”

He added that coordination between police agencies was essential to maintain institutional functioning.

‘Picking People Up Without Intimation Is Not Appropriate’

Sukhu said it was inappropriate for individuals in plain clothes to arrive from outside and take people away from Himachal Pradesh.

“If Delhi Police wanted to take someone into custody, they should have followed the prescribed procedure and informed Himachal Pradesh Police first. Acting without information and in plain clothes is not appropriate,” he said.