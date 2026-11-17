ETV Bharat / bharat

State-Run Bus Conductor Assaulted by Miscreants In Kolkata Over Free Tickets To Women Passengers

Kolkata: The conductor of a state-run bus was allegedly beaten up by some miscreants following an argument over offering free travel tickets to women in Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.

According to the victim, Deepak Mondal of South Barasat, the incident took place on Monday when three non-Bengali women boarded a bus on the Rajabazar-Malancha route at the VIP Bazar stop. As per the state government's free bus ride scheme, women passengers are required to present a valid identification document showing them as residents of the state.

However, the trio didn't have any valid identity documents to verify themselves for the free ride, as per the system introduced by the BJP government after coming to power. Hence, they purchased three tickets by paying the fare.

However, the trio started an argument with Mondal on the instigation of a male passenger who was inebriated. Subsequently, they got off the bus near Ghatakpukur, and one of them even snatched a Rs 100 note from Mondal.

According to Mondal, the bus was moving slowly on its return journey in the evening near the VIP area, specifically on the road beneath the Ambedkar Bridge, due to the poor road conditions. At that time, five unknown individuals began tailing the bus on two motorcycles, pulled up right alongside it and started striking the bus body and windows with choppers.

The driver and the conductor immediately stopped the bus and approached the miscreants. Mondal claims that they suddenly began hurling abuses while taking the BJP's name. As the altercation escalated, they attacked Mondal, hitting him in the abdomen and on his left arm. Terrified by the sudden assault, the passengers on board alerted the police.