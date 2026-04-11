Standing Committee Report Has No Specific Recommendation On Community Note On X: IFF
Chairperson Nishikant Dubey had said that either social media platforms should shut down their community notes, or we will have to pay the publishers' tax.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Responding to a social media post by the Parliament Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chairperson, Nishikant Dubey, on Community Notes on X, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) on Saturday said a review of the reports by the panel discloses no specific recommendation concerning Community Notes.
"At the outset, IFF wishes to emphasise that a Parliamentary Standing Committee is presumed to function as a non-partisan forum in which Members of Parliament deliberate across party lines and record their recommendations through reports laid before the House," IFF said in a statement.
According to IFF, it is a settled rule of procedure and a convention of strict parliamentary privilege that public statements touching upon the conduct of committee proceedings are to be treated as confidential until the relevant report is laid on the Table of the House.
Statement by the Internet Freedom Foundation : On remarks by Shri Nishikant Dubey regarding Community Notes on X and the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology— Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) April 11, 2026
In reference to the post published on X by Shri Nishikant Dubey, Hon'ble Chairperson, Standing… https://t.co/iN7bzhEj7t
"Our committee, that is, the Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, has unanimously told @GoI_MeitY, the Government of India, that @XCorpIndia's job is community note publishing, not that of an intermediary, so either social media platforms should shut down their community notes, otherwise, as per Australia's law, we will have to pay the publishers' tax," he had posted.
IFF said the substance in the notes contains a material inaccuracy. "The only proximate reference appears to be a report of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology dealing with the review of mechanisms to curb fake news, a subject whose administrative nodal ministry is the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and not, as asserted, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology," it added.
In an X post, Dubey had said that the job of X Corp is community note publishing, not that of an intermediary and suggested that either social media platforms should shut down their community notes, or we will have to pay the publishers' tax as per Australia's law.
हमारी कमिटि यानि संसद की स्थायी समिति संचार और सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी ने सर्वसम्मति से @GoI_MeitY भारत सरकार को यह कहा है कि @XCorpIndia के उपर कम्यूनिटी नोट पब्लिशिंग का काम है नाकि मध्यस्थ / intermediary का,या तो social media platforms अपने कम्यूनिटी नोट को बंद करे,अन्यथा… pic.twitter.com/8UYcDRGvg8— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) April 10, 2026
The most crucial point of the report is that it does not cite Australia's Treasury Laws Amendment (News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code) Act 2021, a screenshot of which has been circulated.
"That enactment operates in an entirely distinct field: it requires designated digital platforms to negotiate commercial arrangements with registered Australian news businesses for the right to make news content available through feeds and search results," the IFF said.
It further said the Australian statute treats a "Community Notes", style feature as converting a platform into a "publisher" liable to any levy or tax. "We would welcome any further information from the Hon’ble Chairperson in this regard," it added.
Community Notes are collaboratively authored by users and become publicly visible only where contributors holding diverse prior viewpoints rate a note as helpful, through an open-source, algorithmically mediated bridging-based ranking system, it said.
The notes thus remain on X's own account as user-generated material that the platform hosts and ranks through system design. "That is categorically distinct from X itself, authoring each note in the manner of a publisher in the ordinary legal sense," the statement said.
Citing the Shreya Singhal vs. Union of India (2015) case, it said that as elaborated in relation to Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Rule 3 of the Intermediary Guidelines, Indian liability jurisprudence has never treated mere hosting, ranking, or the provision of a service layer around user content as, by itself, fatal to the statutory safe harbour.
"This protection ultimately exists to safeguard the freedom of speech and expression of users under Article 19(1)(a)," IFF said.
IFF said the Standing Committee's report contains several recommendations that advance an expanded censorship architecture, framed in the vocabulary of "regulation" of social media intermediaries and, troublingly, of individual online creators and influencers.
"IFF acknowledges that the regulation of social media platforms and large technology companies acting as gatekeepers is a real and pressing problem. However, these genuine issues must be addressed through legislative action that does not cause censorship of users, and that is instead aimed at transparency and interoperability," it said.
The Foundation said it remains open and willing to engage with the Standing Committee on these questions, and will continue to provide inputs and analysis with objectivity and rigour, in service of the fundamental rights of internet users under the Constitution of India.
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