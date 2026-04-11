ETV Bharat / bharat

Standing Committee Report Has No Specific Recommendation On Community Note On X: IFF

New Delhi: Responding to a social media post by the Parliament Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chairperson, Nishikant Dubey, on Community Notes on X, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) on Saturday said a review of the reports by the panel discloses no specific recommendation concerning Community Notes.

"At the outset, IFF wishes to emphasise that a Parliamentary Standing Committee is presumed to function as a non-partisan forum in which Members of Parliament deliberate across party lines and record their recommendations through reports laid before the House," IFF said in a statement.

According to IFF, it is a settled rule of procedure and a convention of strict parliamentary privilege that public statements touching upon the conduct of committee proceedings are to be treated as confidential until the relevant report is laid on the Table of the House.

"Our committee, that is, the Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, has unanimously told @GoI_MeitY, the Government of India, that @XCorpIndia's job is community note publishing, not that of an intermediary, so either social media platforms should shut down their community notes, otherwise, as per Australia's law, we will have to pay the publishers' tax," he had posted.

IFF said the substance in the notes contains a material inaccuracy. "The only proximate reference appears to be a report of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology dealing with the review of mechanisms to curb fake news, a subject whose administrative nodal ministry is the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and not, as asserted, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology," it added.

In an X post, Dubey had said that the job of X Corp is community note publishing, not that of an intermediary and suggested that either social media platforms should shut down their community notes, or we will have to pay the publishers' tax as per Australia's law.