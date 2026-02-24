Stand Firmly With Our Bravest Comrades Who Stood Against 'Compromised PM': Rahul Gandhi After IYC Chief's Arrest
Rahul Gandhi defended the protest as democratic, accused PM Modi of dictatorial tendencies, and alleged the India-US trade deal harms national interests.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested in connection with a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Chib was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the shirtless protest staged by a group of youth wing members at the AI Impact Summit here last week, officials said on Tuesday.
Reacting to the development, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, posted a message on X. He said that peaceful protest is a democratic right and part of India's history. He expressed pride in Youth Congress members for raising their voices against what he called a "compromised PM."
He said, "I am proud of my Babbar Sher comrades in the Youth Congress, who have fearlessly raised their voices in the interest of the country against the ‘COMPROMISED PM’. The Trade Deal with America has compromised the interests of the country. This agreement will harm our farmers and textile industry and hand over our data to America."
"The arrest of Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and other IYC comrades for bringing this truth before the country is proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice. The Congress Party and I stand firmly with our Babbar Sher comrades. Holding a mirror to the truth to power is not a crime; it is patriotism. Do not fear - truth and the Constitution are with us," the post further read.
Police have also stepped up security across key locations in the capital in anticipation of possible protests following Chib's arrest, which took the total number of people held in the case to eight.
Police had earlier arrested seven Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, including three from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, for the protest at the Bharat Mandapam last Friday. They have been identified as Jitendra Yadav, Raj Gujjar and Ajay Kumar. In addition, IYC's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla has been detained from Lalitpur in the state.
Senior officers said additional force has been deployed at the sensitive points, particularly in New Delhi, a hotspot for political demonstrations.
On Friday, a group of IYC workers staged a dramatic protest inside Hall No. 5 of the summit venue by removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India-US interim trade deal, before being whisked away by security personnel. Police said the accused had registered online and obtained QR codes to gain entry into the venue. (with PTI inputs)