Stand Firmly With Our Bravest Comrades Who Stood Against 'Compromised PM': Rahul Gandhi After IYC Chief's Arrest

File Photo: Rahul Gandhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested in connection with a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Chib was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the shirtless protest staged by a group of youth wing members at the AI Impact Summit here last week, officials said on Tuesday. Reacting to the development, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, posted a message on X. He said that peaceful protest is a democratic right and part of India's history. He expressed pride in Youth Congress members for raising their voices against what he called a "compromised PM." He said, "I am proud of my Babbar Sher comrades in the Youth Congress, who have fearlessly raised their voices in the interest of the country against the ‘COMPROMISED PM’. The Trade Deal with America has compromised the interests of the country. This agreement will harm our farmers and textile industry and hand over our data to America."