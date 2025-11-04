ETV Bharat / bharat

Stampede: Bureau Of Police Research And Development Come Out With A Mass Gathering Management

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Shocked over several incidents of stampede across the country, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has come out with a mass gathering management so that such eventualities could be avoided.

According to the module, as prepared by the BPR&D, planning for major crowd management events is done by many agencies at the district level in a coordinated manner, but the police are the ultimate crowd managers if the event is not managed by a private agency.

India has recorded at least 114 stampede deaths in 2025 so far, in comparison to 123 deaths reported in 2024. In January, 30 devotees died during Mahakumbh, followed by 18 deaths in a stampede at the New Delhi railway station in February, 11 deaths near Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru, in June, and the most recent death of 41 people during a rally organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu in September were the most prominent.

"Even if the event is managed by a professional private agency or organisers themselves, the police and other agencies cannot adopt a hands-off approach since the event will necessarily require a licence from the regulatory authorities, which, in many cases, are the revenue authorities, the police and the civic body of the area," the BPR&D module said.

In addition, the police and the magistrates will also be responsible for law and order issues arising during the event. Since its inception in 1970, BPR&D has served as a think tank of the police, promoting excellence in policing by investing in research and development.

The focus of BPR&D has been to develop policies and practices for police and correctional services, seeking and securing appropriate technology for enhanced performance, capacity building of law enforcement agencies, and fostering cooperation and coordination among States and Central Police Organisations.

"Planning is not undertaken in a vacuum or without any reference point. Most of the religious mass gatherings are held at fixed venues every year or periodically, and there are always historical plans and data to rely upon as a reference for planning the next event. However, such a planning approach also requires revision as information and knowledge of previous events may be inadequate for planning the event, as the overall environment changes now very rapidly," the BPR&D said.

Planning and Knowledge Reduce Uncertainties

According to the guidelines, besides helping in planning the events, knowledge and information also help in reducing uncertainties. Analysis of a range of crowd accidents indicates that many of the accidents happen because of the random operational planning or unplanned approach to managing the events.

According to the analysis done by BPR&D, the planners of the mass gathering events need to pay sharp attention to the reliability of data, validity of assumptions and the adequacy of knowledge about the crowds and crowd management processes, including clarity about the crowd management concepts.

As the crowd management events are characterised by uncertainty even at the planning stage, ‘under conditions of high uncertainty, the nature of planning changes in major ways. Under highly uncertain conditions, rational planning becomes more difficult.

Concomitant visions of the future will likely be distorted by inadequate or corrupt data, and by the poor conceptual scheme brought to bear on those data. When important aspects of the future are not or cannot be known, planning is shorn of its most functional aspects.

“However, planning under high uncertainty per se is not ineffective, but the degree of its effectiveness may be compromised,” the BPR&D said.

How Uncertainty Impacts Planning

According to the BPR&D, uncertainties are always an inherent part of mass gathering events. "First and foremost, in non-ticketed events, the planners cannot accurately predict how many people will turn up for the event. In a major mass gathering event, two plan documents prepared by two different agencies recorded three different estimates of expected crowd arrival during the event. Second, it is difficult to estimate the number of people arriving by different modes of transport, such as by personal carriers, by state transport buses and by railways," it said.

Again, it is highly hazardous to guess how many people will arrive from one particular direction or from a particular part of the country. All such issues add to the uncertainties, and data collection requires immense efforts to reduce uncertainties into risks.

"Even if the planners have some reliable data on these parameters, there is no guarantee that the planning based upon such data will hold good as the intervening events such as droughts, good monsoon, bountiful harvest, political situation, major epidemic threat, and so on may impact the crowd arrival adversely or favourably," the BPR&D said.