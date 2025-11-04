Stampede: Bureau Of Police Research And Development Come Out With A Mass Gathering Management
Planning for major crowd management events is done by many agencies in a coordinated manner, but the police are the ultimate crowd managers
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Shocked over several incidents of stampede across the country, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has come out with a mass gathering management so that such eventualities could be avoided.
According to the module, as prepared by the BPR&D, planning for major crowd management events is done by many agencies at the district level in a coordinated manner, but the police are the ultimate crowd managers if the event is not managed by a private agency.
India has recorded at least 114 stampede deaths in 2025 so far, in comparison to 123 deaths reported in 2024. In January, 30 devotees died during Mahakumbh, followed by 18 deaths in a stampede at the New Delhi railway station in February, 11 deaths near Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru, in June, and the most recent death of 41 people during a rally organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu in September were the most prominent.
"Even if the event is managed by a professional private agency or organisers themselves, the police and other agencies cannot adopt a hands-off approach since the event will necessarily require a licence from the regulatory authorities, which, in many cases, are the revenue authorities, the police and the civic body of the area," the BPR&D module said.
In addition, the police and the magistrates will also be responsible for law and order issues arising during the event. Since its inception in 1970, BPR&D has served as a think tank of the police, promoting excellence in policing by investing in research and development.
The focus of BPR&D has been to develop policies and practices for police and correctional services, seeking and securing appropriate technology for enhanced performance, capacity building of law enforcement agencies, and fostering cooperation and coordination among States and Central Police Organisations.
"Planning is not undertaken in a vacuum or without any reference point. Most of the religious mass gatherings are held at fixed venues every year or periodically, and there are always historical plans and data to rely upon as a reference for planning the next event. However, such a planning approach also requires revision as information and knowledge of previous events may be inadequate for planning the event, as the overall environment changes now very rapidly," the BPR&D said.
Planning and Knowledge Reduce Uncertainties
According to the guidelines, besides helping in planning the events, knowledge and information also help in reducing uncertainties. Analysis of a range of crowd accidents indicates that many of the accidents happen because of the random operational planning or unplanned approach to managing the events.
According to the analysis done by BPR&D, the planners of the mass gathering events need to pay sharp attention to the reliability of data, validity of assumptions and the adequacy of knowledge about the crowds and crowd management processes, including clarity about the crowd management concepts.
As the crowd management events are characterised by uncertainty even at the planning stage, ‘under conditions of high uncertainty, the nature of planning changes in major ways. Under highly uncertain conditions, rational planning becomes more difficult.
Concomitant visions of the future will likely be distorted by inadequate or corrupt data, and by the poor conceptual scheme brought to bear on those data. When important aspects of the future are not or cannot be known, planning is shorn of its most functional aspects.
“However, planning under high uncertainty per se is not ineffective, but the degree of its effectiveness may be compromised,” the BPR&D said.
How Uncertainty Impacts Planning
According to the BPR&D, uncertainties are always an inherent part of mass gathering events. "First and foremost, in non-ticketed events, the planners cannot accurately predict how many people will turn up for the event. In a major mass gathering event, two plan documents prepared by two different agencies recorded three different estimates of expected crowd arrival during the event. Second, it is difficult to estimate the number of people arriving by different modes of transport, such as by personal carriers, by state transport buses and by railways," it said.
Again, it is highly hazardous to guess how many people will arrive from one particular direction or from a particular part of the country. All such issues add to the uncertainties, and data collection requires immense efforts to reduce uncertainties into risks.
"Even if the planners have some reliable data on these parameters, there is no guarantee that the planning based upon such data will hold good as the intervening events such as droughts, good monsoon, bountiful harvest, political situation, major epidemic threat, and so on may impact the crowd arrival adversely or favourably," the BPR&D said.
Planning Must Address Dynamicity of Crowd Events
Moving beyond uncertainties, though all uncertainties cannot be reduced to risks, the planners need to appreciate that the nature of risks encountered during crowd management events is always dynamic, and the planning process should address these dynamic risks. Planners should also remain cognizant of the fact that ‘it is impossible to reconstruct the conditions that give rise to many crowd-related risks, risks that are dynamic in nature. Crowd risks may relate to specific locations, have a short duration and or the severity of the risk can change over time’, the BPR&D said.
According to it, the risk management process must also be proactive and cyclical, facilitating communication, forecasting, and forward planning.
Information, Information Flow and Communication
Moving on to plan execution, once the plan has been prepared, communication and information, its flow, emerge as critical success factors for managing the crowds. The importance of communication between the authorities and information passed on from the field to the control room and its usage, needs no emphasis for managing the events.
However, what the crowd management plans, inter alia, precisely lack is the communication aspect and decision support system.
"Communication and information flow plan has different goals. First, it allows us to share information about the state of the crowd, such as the distribution of people in different areas, the formation of flows, warning about anomalies, or more logistical information, such as the need for specific resources. This type of information generally travels from the agents in the field to the control room, where it is processed and used for decision making," the BPR&D said.
So, the organisations and the men in the field must have adequate situational awareness to take correct decisions at critical junctures of the crowd management process and should also appreciate the nature of risks that the crowd situations generally pose. Failure to make good decisions at critical times also indicates that the plans and processes generally are inadequate to meet the information requirements of the operations.
"When such processes are not adequate, hazards can lead to accidents or dangerous environmental conditions," the BPR&D said.
Front-to-Back Communication Failure in Crowds
Crowd accidents are frequently characterised by information or communication failure. Failures may be across the venue for lack of a robust communication plan, but there is one specific form of communication failure in dense crowds that has an entirely different character. It occurs in dense crowds when the crowd pressure and force generated by the dense crowd are immense.
As such, in dense crowds, the accidents happen because of front-to-back communication failure, as those applying force at the rear of a crowd do not know of important conditions such as fallen people or blockage crushing the people, at the front of a crowd. As forces become large, those at the rear also do not know that their actions are injuring those at the front, the BR&D said.
Because of all these factors, people in large crowds do not have an overall view of an unfolding situation and may not even know their exact position. They cannot be expected to know why others push or move in particular directions. Multiple points of attraction further confuse the interpretation of movement and forces.
Stating that risk analysis is a multi-step process aimed at mitigating the impact of risks on the crowd in a mass gathering, the BPR&D analysis highlighted risk assessment, risk management and risk communication.
"Risk assessment is essential to identify the hazards that may potentially cause harm to the well-being of the crowd members. Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing and minimising the impact of hazards. Whereas risk communication is an interactive process of exchanging information and opinions among the stakeholders, including the crowd members and the government. It deals with risk, an uncertain future event or consequence that could have an adverse impact on people in the crowd," the BPR&D said.
Evacuation Plan
Evacuating the victims and also those who are safe, but if not evacuated urgently from the area in which an emergency has occurred, may save many lives during an emergency. However, this critical component of the event plan is generally a neglected area, and the event planners do not prepare structured evacuation plans anticipating various scenarios when the venues may have to be evacuated.
It is a well-known secret that in the absence of evacuation plans or their incorrect application or not training the workers in executing them, in fire incidents many deaths are not a direct result of burn injuries, the BPR&D analysis said.
"During a fire, the concentration of oxygen typically drops to 10-15%, at which point death from asphyxia occurs. More than 60 per cent of all sudden deaths occurring at the scene of a fire are attributed to smoke inhalation as the victims are not able to exit because of a lack of adequate exit capacity or are not evacuated in time. So, evacuation is a risk management strategy which may be used as a means of mitigating the effects of an emergency or disaster on the crowd. It involves the movement of people to a safer location. However, it must be correctly planned and executed. The process of evacuation is usually considered to include the return of the affected people," it said.
