Srikakulam Stampede: 10 Devotees Visiting Kasibugga Venkasteswara Swamy Temple Killed, Several Injured

Temple administrator Harmukund Panda said that he did not expect thousands of devotees will visit the temple on the auspicious day. "Usually around 2,000 people visit the temple. We didn't expect several thousands of people will visit the temple today. So we didn't inform the police for security arrangements," said Harmukund, who was inside the temple when the stampede happened.

Srikakulam: At least ten people were killed and many others injured in a stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Saturday. Thousands of devotees had gathered to offer prayers on Ekadashi festival today (November 1) when chaos ensued as an iron railing collapsed, resulting in the stampede.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that he was shocked and devastated when he heard about by the stampede, condoling the deaths. The CM said that he had directed the government machinery to help the victims' families and those injured in the incident.

"The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," he wrote in a post on X. "I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."

Several devotees fainted or sustained injuries in the rush at the temple. Panic spread as devotees tried to move closer to the sanctum, resulting in overcrowding near the entrance.

Local authorities and police immediately rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Medical teams have shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police on bandobust controlled the crowd and restored order around the temple premises, soon after the tragedy. "The district administration has extended condolences to the families of the deceased and is providing necessary medical assistance to the injured," a statement from the administration said.