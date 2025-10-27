ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Stalin Calls Rahul Gandhi His 'Brother', Says Bond Beyond Politics Will Shape India's Future

After congratulating the bride and groom, Stalin spoke at the ceremony and recalled that before 1967, there was no legal recognition for self-respect or reformed marriages. "It was during the Anna-led DMK government that such marriages gained recognition," he said.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday described his friendship with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a bond that goes beyond politics, saying he has never addressed any other political leader as his "brother".

He continued, "Although the DMK and the Congress once travelled on different paths, today they are in the same team and with the same thoughts for the good of the country, and for unity and the development of Tamil Nadu."

He also highlighted the bonhomie that he shared with Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. "I cannot express in words the love that my brother Rahul Gandhi, who is considered the young leader of the Congress party, shows towards me personally. When I talk to or meet political party leaders, I never call anyone my brother. But when I talk about Rahul Gandhi, I always call him my dear brother, because he also calls me his brother. Whether we meet in person or have a conversation on the phone, he always calls me 'my dear brother'. I am not going to forget that ever," Stalin expressed.

The Chief Minister further stated this relationship between the DMK and Congress is reflecting the voice of India today. "That feeling of friendship is strong, we are moving forward with the mindset where we put the interests of the country above the interests of individuals. This understanding and relationship built on shared ideals will definitely pave way for a better future of the country," CM Stalin added.