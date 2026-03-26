Stakeholders Welcome Border Tourism Expansion Under Vibrant Village Program But Highlight Challenges
The tourism industry held several discussions with the civil and military officials to develop and prepare a detailed report on it, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government’s plan to promote tourism in 662 border villages under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) has been welcomed by the tourism players and experts. But they point out challenges like complicated permissions, weak environmental protections, and limited promotion that could affect its success amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
While identifying 662 border villages across 46 blocks in 19 districts suggests a large-scale push to open new destinations, tourists today seek authentic, well-preserved, and responsibly managed experiences, not just new locations.
Rapid infrastructure development, if not carefully planned, risks turning culturally rich and ecologically sensitive villages into over-commercialised spots that lose their original charm.
“With the support of NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Tourism, the tourism industry worked on border tourism. Following this, we held 18 webinars with officials from state ministries, NITI Aayog, tourism ministries, army personnel, and retired officials to develop it and prepared a detailed report. In the report, we mentioned exploring potential, employment generation, economic growth, and some concerns that need to be addressed,” Rajan Sehgal, Chairman (Public Relations Council) of the Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat while highlighting the issues.
He added that a detailed report was prepared, focusing on tourism potential, employment generation, economic growth, and key concerns that need to be addressed. However, despite submitting the report about a year and a half ago to concerned officials at both the center and state levels, no response has been received so far, raising questions about policy follow-through and implementation.
“In our report, we have highlighted key challenges such as difficulties in obtaining permissions, concerns related to safety and security, road connectivity, and the need for well-maintained homestay facilities,” Sehgal explained. “At the same time, some northeastern states have shown keen interest in promoting tourism in their regions, indicating a positive outlook for the sector if these issues are addressed effectively.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Sameer Baktoo, chairman of the Travel Agents Association of India-Jammu & Kashmir Chapter, said that border areas had immense potential for tourism as they offer a unique and vibrant experience, but their remote location is a major challenge, which slows down development and discourages investment.
“If the government takes strong and consistent initiatives, the situation can definitely improve. Such development could open doors for local entrepreneurship, including homestays, restaurants, small tea stalls, cafés, and other micro-businesses like handicraft shops, local guide services, transport services, and cultural activity centres," Baktoo added.
He also implied that without better connectivity, streamlined permissions, and sustained policy support, these opportunities may remain largely untapped.
Tourism experts noted that if border tourism is developed in a planned and sustainable manner, it has the potential to generate employment opportunities for village youth and ex-servicemen as guides and drive economic growth for both local communities and the state. This is because travellers increasingly value community-led tourism, where local traditions, cuisine, and lifestyles are preserved rather than reshaped for mass appeal.
Yet, tourists are also concerned about environmental degradation, waste management, and the strain on fragile border ecosystems. Without strict sustainability measures, increased footfall could harm the very landscapes that attract visitors in the first place.
Rajnish Kaistha, tourism expert and senior vice president of the Indian Association of Tour Operations, told ETV Bharat, “Border tourism will significantly boost the local economy by increasing tourist footfall in these areas. For instance, travellers already visit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. If tourists are granted easier permissions, they are likely to extend their journey to Bumla Pass.”
He explained that this would benefit local communities in two ways: first, it would accelerate development in these remote regions, and second, tourists would likely extend their stay by an additional day, thereby generating more revenue for local businesses and service providers.
Similarly, areas like Pangong Lake and Demchok offer immense scenic beauty and tourism potential. If the government facilitates easier access and grants necessary permissions, these regions can be further developed as attractive tourist destinations.
Expressing his views on border tourism, Rajiv Mehra, General Secretary of the Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality, told ETV Bharat that border tourism has begun in some limited areas but has not gained significant popularity so far. “Once the authorities actively promote and position these destinations as viable tourist venues, the footfall is expected to increase substantially,” he said.
Nityanand Rai, minister of state for home affairs, recently stated that the government has approved the VVP-II as a central sector scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 6,839 crore for implementation up to the financial year 2028–29. The scheme aims to ensure the comprehensive development of identified villages located in blocks along international land borders (ILBs), excluding the northern border areas already covered under VVP-I.
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