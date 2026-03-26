ETV Bharat / bharat

Stakeholders Welcome Border Tourism Expansion Under Vibrant Village Program But Highlight Challenges

Representational Image | Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu performs Nati during his visit to Shipki La to launch border tourism activities, in Kinnaur on Tuesday. ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: The central government’s plan to promote tourism in 662 border villages under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) has been welcomed by the tourism players and experts. But they point out challenges like complicated permissions, weak environmental protections, and limited promotion that could affect its success amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

While identifying 662 border villages across 46 blocks in 19 districts suggests a large-scale push to open new destinations, tourists today seek authentic, well-preserved, and responsibly managed experiences, not just new locations.

Rapid infrastructure development, if not carefully planned, risks turning culturally rich and ecologically sensitive villages into over-commercialised spots that lose their original charm.

“With the support of NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Tourism, the tourism industry worked on border tourism. Following this, we held 18 webinars with officials from state ministries, NITI Aayog, tourism ministries, army personnel, and retired officials to develop it and prepared a detailed report. In the report, we mentioned exploring potential, employment generation, economic growth, and some concerns that need to be addressed,” Rajan Sehgal, Chairman (Public Relations Council) of the Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat while highlighting the issues.

He added that a detailed report was prepared, focusing on tourism potential, employment generation, economic growth, and key concerns that need to be addressed. However, despite submitting the report about a year and a half ago to concerned officials at both the center and state levels, no response has been received so far, raising questions about policy follow-through and implementation.

“In our report, we have highlighted key challenges such as difficulties in obtaining permissions, concerns related to safety and security, road connectivity, and the need for well-maintained homestay facilities,” Sehgal explained. “At the same time, some northeastern states have shown keen interest in promoting tourism in their regions, indicating a positive outlook for the sector if these issues are addressed effectively.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Sameer Baktoo, chairman of the Travel Agents Association of India-Jammu & Kashmir Chapter, said that border areas had immense potential for tourism as they offer a unique and vibrant experience, but their remote location is a major challenge, which slows down development and discourages investment.

“If the government takes strong and consistent initiatives, the situation can definitely improve. Such development could open doors for local entrepreneurship, including homestays, restaurants, small tea stalls, cafés, and other micro-businesses like handicraft shops, local guide services, transport services, and cultural activity centres," Baktoo added.