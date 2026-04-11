ETV Bharat / bharat

Stage Set For 16th Guwahati Half Marathon, Promoting Quality Education

Guwahati: The commercial hub of Assam is all set to host the 16th Guwahati Half Marathon (GHM) on Sunday (April 12) at Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Stadium, Sarusajai.

Organised by Techniche, the annual techno-management festival of IIT Guwahati, the marathon is expected to see participation of more than 5,000, including star runners like Naveen Dagar, Hima Chetri and Binod Patgiri.

Dagar is an Asian Games medallist, TCS World 10K champion, and 23-time national medallist; Chetri is a fitness coach, nutritionist, and influencer; and Patgiri is an ultra-marathon finisher and international marathon athlete.

The Guwahati Half Marathon is a highlight of Techniche’s 28th edition, showcasing a diverse lineup of events, competitions, workshops, and initiatives. This year, ETV Bharat has partnered with IIT Guwahati to deliver comprehensive coverage of the techno-management festival and its associated activities, including the Half Marathon. Medanta serves as the title sponsor, with Skechers as the presenting partner.

Poster of 16th Guwahati Half Marathon (Special arrangement)

Over the years, the road running event attracted runners from across the Northeast and beyond. In the previous edition, nearly 4,000 runners participated, making it the largest student-organised marathon in the country.