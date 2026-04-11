Stage Set For 16th Guwahati Half Marathon, Promoting Quality Education
Guwahati to hosts 16th Half Marathon on Sunday, featuring over 5,000 runners, star athletes, and a social cause promoting quality education and community impact.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Guwahati: The commercial hub of Assam is all set to host the 16th Guwahati Half Marathon (GHM) on Sunday (April 12) at Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Stadium, Sarusajai.
Organised by Techniche, the annual techno-management festival of IIT Guwahati, the marathon is expected to see participation of more than 5,000, including star runners like Naveen Dagar, Hima Chetri and Binod Patgiri.
Dagar is an Asian Games medallist, TCS World 10K champion, and 23-time national medallist; Chetri is a fitness coach, nutritionist, and influencer; and Patgiri is an ultra-marathon finisher and international marathon athlete.
The Guwahati Half Marathon is a highlight of Techniche’s 28th edition, showcasing a diverse lineup of events, competitions, workshops, and initiatives. This year, ETV Bharat has partnered with IIT Guwahati to deliver comprehensive coverage of the techno-management festival and its associated activities, including the Half Marathon. Medanta serves as the title sponsor, with Skechers as the presenting partner.
Over the years, the road running event attracted runners from across the Northeast and beyond. In the previous edition, nearly 4,000 runners participated, making it the largest student-organised marathon in the country.
“Each year, the Guwahati Half Marathon highlights a social cause to inspire awareness and community engagement. Past themes have included ‘Run for a Healthier Society’ and ‘Run for a Cleaner Tomorrow’," said Savi Kanse, Media Head of Techniche 2026.
“This year’s theme, 'Run for Quality Education', aims to raise awareness about the importance of accessible and equitable education while encouraging people to come together for a meaningful cause,” she said.
Ahead of the marathon, Team Techniche will conduct donation drives in orphanages, distributing books and other educational materials to children in need. “Through this initiative, Techniche hopes to support education and create a positive impact within the community,” Kanse said.
She said the marathon will feature two primary race categories: the Glory Run (21 km), designed for experienced runners seeking a competitive challenge, and the Spirit Run (6 km), which is open to participants of all fitness levels and encourages broader community participation.
The 2026 edition will offer a total prize pool of Rs 2.5 lakh and is expected to bring together professional athletes, amateur runners, and students in a celebration of fitness, community spirit, and social responsibility.
Participants can expect well-organised race routes with hydration stations, medical support, and on-ground volunteer assistance to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.
Also Read