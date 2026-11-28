ETV Bharat / bharat

ST Panel Summons Odisha Chief Secy, DGP Over Alleged Rights Violations In Sijimali

Bhubaneswar: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has summoned eight senior Odisha officials, including the chief secretary and the DGP, to appear in person on December 2 over allegations of harassment of tribal leaders protesting a proposed mining project in Sijimali.

The commission issued notices to the officials following petitions filed by several people, including BJD MP Sasmit Patra.

Those summoned include the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), DGP, and the collectors and SPs of Rayagada and Kalahandi districts. They have been asked to appear before the commission in New Delhi at 4 pm on December 2.

The notices asked the officials to appear with all relevant facts and original records and documents related to the case.

The NCST cautioned that failure to attend could prompt the commission to exercise its powers as a civil court under Article 338A(8) of the Constitution to enforce their attendance.

In a social media post, Patra said the NCST has also called him to the hearing on December 2 following his petitions dated April 12 and 20, and a 37-page legal submission made on August 25.