SSC Debars 1130 Candidates from UP and Bihar for Exam Irregularities
Published : October 17, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST
Prayagraj: In a major crackdown on malpractice in the recruitment exams, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has debarred over 1,100 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and made Aadhaar verification mandatory to check impersonation and fraud. The banned candidates include 46 who appeared for the same exam twice or more.
The Commission has received regular complaints of irregularities, fraud and impersonation in the recruitment exams, after which it has made Aadhaar verification mandatory and has begun using AI to monitor exams.
In the last year, a total of 1,130 candidates were caught in the SSC's Central Region (Uttar Pradesh and Bihar). Of these, 994 allegedly appeared by impersonating other candidates, while 46 were found to have attempted to appear for the same exam two or more times.
Additionally, some candidates have been debarred for submitting incorrect documents and forged certificates and using unfair means. Those against whom action has been taken include one candidate who appeared for the exam using false documents.
The Staff Selection Commission has also taken strict action against 44 candidates who attempted to disrupt the exam or prevent others from appearing. One candidate attempted to appear for the exam using unfair means and was caught.
Most SSC exams are computer-based (CBT), and depending on the availability of centres, a single exam is conducted in different shifts over several days. For example, over 2.8 million candidates applied for the CGL exam 2025, of which 1.35 million appeared.
The exam was conducted in 45 shifts over 15 days at 255 centres in 126 cities. During this time, some candidates attempted to take the exam twice by selecting different districts but were quickly caught during biometric and Aadhaar verification.
Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Regional Director of the Staff Selection Commission, Central Region, stated that all the debarred candidates will no longer be able to appear in any of the Commission's examinations. “Their list has also been sent to other recruitment commissions and institutions, so they can also exclude such candidates from their selection processes,” he said.
