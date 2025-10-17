ETV Bharat / bharat

SSC Debars 1130 Candidates from UP and Bihar for Exam Irregularities

Prayagraj: In a major crackdown on malpractice in the recruitment exams, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has debarred over 1,100 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and made Aadhaar verification mandatory to check impersonation and fraud. The banned candidates include 46 who appeared for the same exam twice or more.

The Commission has received regular complaints of irregularities, fraud and impersonation in the recruitment exams, after which it has made Aadhaar verification mandatory and has begun using AI to monitor exams.

In the last year, a total of 1,130 candidates were caught in the SSC's Central Region (Uttar Pradesh and Bihar). Of these, 994 allegedly appeared by impersonating other candidates, while 46 were found to have attempted to appear for the same exam two or more times.

Additionally, some candidates have been debarred for submitting incorrect documents and forged certificates and using unfair means. Those against whom action has been taken include one candidate who appeared for the exam using false documents.