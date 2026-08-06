SSB Patrol Faces Attack By Nepal Citizens As Susta Dispute Between India, Nepal Resurfaces
The incident occurred when the Nepali people were building an embankment and SSB officials objected to the construction work.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 6, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Patna: Amid signs of the dormant Susta territorial dispute between India and Nepal rearing its head again, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has registered an FIR against a large mob of unidentified Nepali people for attacking its patrolling party in the border area.
According to the FIR lodged on Tuesday (August 4) at the Valmikinagar police station in West Champaran district, the incident occurred on Sunday (August 2), when the SSB 21st battalion patrol led by deputy commandant Vijay Kumar went to Susta on routine surveillance duty and discovered that Nepali citizens were extending an earthen embankment in an unauthorised manner.
The SSB personnel objected to the construction work and took up the issue with Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF), which is a paramilitary counter-insurgency and border security force.
While they were discussing the matter, around 150 to 200 Nepali residents of Susta assembled there with sticks and stones. The crowd turned aggressive, abused and threatened the SSB patrolling party.
The SSB personnel assessed the situation and withdrew towards their border outpost to avoid escalation, the crowd pelted stones on them.
“We registered an FIR on the written complaint from the SSB. The incident occurred when the Nepali people were building an embankment and the SSB official reached there. The situation is completely peaceful now. I have myself visited the place a few times,” Bagaha superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar told ETV Bharat.
According to the police, SSB 21st battalion’s assistant commandant Awadhesh Kumar registered the FIR alleging use of abusive language, obstructing government work, and protest by 150 to 200 unidentified Nepali citizens.
“We are investigating the matter and trying to get photographs and videos of the incident for further action,” Valmikinagar station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, the incident and the aggressiveness shown by the Nepali residents have alarmed the SSB. Its senior officials believe that vested interests are trying to vitiate the atmosphere and harm the amicable relations between the two countries.
“The situation had turned very ugly on that day (August 2). Our men showed exemplary courage and judgment in the adverse circumstances and ensured that nobody was injured. There are forces that want to harm the Indo-Nepal relations and we have inputs that they played a deliberate role in the incident,” a very senior SSB officer told ETV Bharat.
Speaking further, the SSB officer added that the Susta issue has become very sensitive after the formation of the new government in Nepal led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah in March this year.
“Our intention is to uphold cordial relations with the people of Nepal and we hope that they will also understand how vested interests are out to provoke them. We are monitoring the situation and maintaining continuous vigilance,” he added.
Another SSB officer posted in the area where the confrontation took place added that though Susta was a disputed area, an agreement to uphold the status quo has been in place for a long time.
“We were a bit surprised about the way the situation developed. In fact, in a joint patrol by our men, Bihar Police officers, and APF personnel on July 31, we all had agreed to maintain the status quo and refrain from constructing the embankment beyond the mutually agreed point. Still, the villagers started construction and extended it into Indian territory,” the SSB officer said.
He added that the incident could also be seen in light of the rising water level of the Gandak river (called Narayani in Nepal) due to heavy rains in the neighbouring country.
The Susta Dispute
Susta is a tract of land currently in West Champaran district of Bihar and the shifting course of the Gandak river is the cause of the dispute over it.
Under the Treaty of Sugauli between the then British East India Company and the Kingdom of Nepal, the Gandak defines the international border. Susta was on the right bank or the western side (Nepal side) of the river.
However, the river shifted its course over time, leaving Susta on the left bank or eastern side (Indian side), thus turning it into Indian territory as per the Treaty of Sugauli and the international laws that take the principles of avulsion and accretion into consideration.
While Nepal still claims Susta to be a part of its West Nawalparasi district under Susta rural municipality, and alleges that around 14,860 hectares of its land has been encroached, India has it under its territorial and administrative control.
However, the demography of Susta is predominantly Nepali. This has created a territorial riddle made entirely by natural causes without human intervention.
While India has tried to resolve the issue through peaceful negotiations, the Nepali leadership has been hesitant in this regard. Besides, the issue has served various political parties towards inciting public sentiments and jingoistic rhetoric against India.
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