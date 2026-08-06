ETV Bharat / bharat

SSB Patrol Faces Attack By Nepal Citizens As Susta Dispute Between India, Nepal Resurfaces

The confrontation occurred on August 2 when the SSB patrolling party tried to stop the construction of an earthen embankment at Susta in West Champaran district. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Amid signs of the dormant Susta territorial dispute between India and Nepal rearing its head again, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has registered an FIR against a large mob of unidentified Nepali people for attacking its patrolling party in the border area.

According to the FIR lodged on Tuesday (August 4) at the Valmikinagar police station in West Champaran district, the incident occurred on Sunday (August 2), when the SSB 21st battalion patrol led by deputy commandant Vijay Kumar went to Susta on routine surveillance duty and discovered that Nepali citizens were extending an earthen embankment in an unauthorised manner.

SSB personnel objected to the embankment construction (ETV Bharat)

The SSB personnel objected to the construction work and took up the issue with Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF), which is a paramilitary counter-insurgency and border security force.

While they were discussing the matter, around 150 to 200 Nepali residents of Susta assembled there with sticks and stones. The crowd turned aggressive, abused and threatened the SSB patrolling party.

The SSB personnel assessed the situation and withdrew towards their border outpost to avoid escalation, the crowd pelted stones on them.

“We registered an FIR on the written complaint from the SSB. The incident occurred when the Nepali people were building an embankment and the SSB official reached there. The situation is completely peaceful now. I have myself visited the place a few times,” Bagaha superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar told ETV Bharat.

Nepali people gathered at the spot with sticks (ETV Bharat)

According to the police, SSB 21st battalion’s assistant commandant Awadhesh Kumar registered the FIR alleging use of abusive language, obstructing government work, and protest by 150 to 200 unidentified Nepali citizens.

“We are investigating the matter and trying to get photographs and videos of the incident for further action,” Valmikinagar station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.

Meanwhile, the incident and the aggressiveness shown by the Nepali residents have alarmed the SSB. Its senior officials believe that vested interests are trying to vitiate the atmosphere and harm the amicable relations between the two countries.